Gypsy Rose Blanchard Spotted With Husband Ryan After Prison Release

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was seen being picked up from prison by her husband Ryan Scott Anderson in the very early morning hours on Thursday, December 28. Ryan was seen heading to the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri at around 3:30 a.m. to pick up his wife after she was released from prison early. Gypsy Rose, 32, was granted parole and released from prison after seven years, following her 10-year sentence for her involvement in her mother Dee Dee Blanchard’s murder.

The photos obtained by People showed Ryan going into the correctional facility to get Gypsy Rose. He was seen in the early morning darkness heading into the building. He’d pulled up in a Cadillac with a license plate designed for the pro wrestler Brett Hart. It had the phrase “Hitman” across the front.

Gypsy Rose had been sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016 for her involvement in her mother’s murder. After Dee Dee’s death, it’s been revealed that she would lie about different medical conditions affecting her daughter and her age. Gypsy Rose has also accused her mother of abuse. In June 2015, her boyfriend Nick Godejohn stabbed Dee Dee multiple times after planning the murder with Gypsy Rose. He was given a life sentence in prison.

Gypsy Rose will also be the subject of a new 6-hour documentary special on Lifetime, titled The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard. The first part will air on Friday, January 5. Her story has inspired many other documentaries and dramatizations, like the HBO film Mommy Dead and Dearest and the miniseries The Act.

Ahead of her release, Gypsy Rose opened up about her feelings regarding her crime in an interview with People. She expressed regret over her mother’s murder. “If I had another chance to redo everything, I don’t know if I would go back to when I was a child and tell my aunts and uncles that I’m not sick and mommy makes me sick, or, if I would travel back to just the point of that conversation with Nick and tell him, ‘You know what, I’m going to go tell the police everything.’ I kind of struggle with that,” she told the outlet. “Nobody will ever hear me say I’m glad she’s dead or I’m proud of what I did. I regret it every single day.”