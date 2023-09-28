Gypsy Rose Blanchard Will Reportedly Be Released From Prison 3 Years Early

Image Credit: Brownie Harris/Hulu/Kobal/Shutterstock

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, 32, who was convicted of second-degree murder in 2016 in connection to the death of her mother, Clauddine ‘Dee Dee’ Blanchard, is now set to be released from prison come December. That’s three years ahead of her original release date, as reported by TMZ on September 28.

The now 32-year-old will reportedly be allowed to leave the prison after the holiday season on December 28. Gypsy was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the death of her mother seven years ago, about three years ahead of the limited series premiere. She famously pleaded guilty to Dee Dee’s death and the case subsequently inspired the limited series starring Joey King and Patricia Arquette.

At the time of her conviction, Gypsy’s then-beau, Nick Godejohn, also confessed to murdering Dee Dee in order to “help” Gypsy escape her mother’s alleged abuse. Nick is serving a life sentence while Gypsy was originally set to be released in 2026. Gypsy’s late mother was accused of allegedly forcing her daughter to fake being disabled for years. Dee Dee also allegedly held her daughter “hostage” and tied Gypsy to her bed when she “tried to escape.”

Dee Dee reportedly suffered from “Munchausen by proxy,” as reported by TMZ, as she pretended that her daughter was ill for “sympathy or attention.” Later, in 2017, Gypsy spoke to Dr. Phil on his talk show from prison to recall the traumatic events that led up to her mom’s death. “I believe firmly that, no matter what, murder is not okay. But at the same time, I don’t believe I deserve as many years as I got,” Gypsy said at the time.

She also expressed to the TV host that she felt prison was not “the right place” for her. “I do believe that I do deserve to spend some time in prison for that crime,” Gypsy explained. “But I also understand why it happened, and I don’t believe that I’m in the right place to get the help that I need.” She confirmed that she is “not happy” that her mother is dead. “No sir. I’m glad that I’m out of that situation, but I’m not happy she’s dead,” Gypsy told Dr. Phil.

Dee Dee was Gypsy’s full-time caretaker and made those around them believe that her daughter suffered from chromosomal defects, epilepsy, sleep apnea, leukemia, and severe asthma, as reported by Daily Mail.