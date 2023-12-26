What Did Gypsy Rose Blanchard Do? Everything to Know About Dee Dee Blanchard’s Murder

Image Credit: Lifetime

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been behind bars in the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri since she pleaded guilty for her role in the murder of her late mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. But did Gypsy actually kill her mom? Keep reading to learn more about Gypsy’s case, her prison release and more.

What Did Gypsy Rose Blanchard Do?

Gypsy Rose did not physically kill her mother; her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, was the one who carried out the murder in 2015. One night, Godejohn visited Gypsy with the intention of running away with her. He stabbed Dee Dee 17 times. The former couple were convicted for their roles in the killing.

In 2016, Gypsy pleaded guilty and was subsequently imprisoned for second degree murder. During her 2016 interview with Dr. Phil, Gypsy pointed out that while murder is “not OK,” she nevertheless felt that her prison sentence wasn’t helping her.

“I believe firmly that, no matter what, murder is not OK,” Gypsy said. “I do believe that I do deserve to spend some time in prison for that crime. But I also understand why it happened, and I don’t believe that I’m in the right place to get the help that I need.”

What Did Gypsy’s Mother Dee Dee Do?

During Gypsy’s childhood, Dee Dee convinced everyone that her daughter was suffering from multiple illnesses, including muscular dystrophy and leukemia. Dee Dee even had Gypsy’s head regularly shaved in order to maintain the appearance of a cancer victim. Not only that, but Dee Dee also forced Gypsy to take medications that she didn’t need and put her in a wheelchair, despite the fact that Gypsy was able to walk.

Dee Dee’s actions constituted as child abuse, making Gypsy a victim of Munchausen by Proxy — when a caretaker or guardian fabricates the appearance of health issues in another person.

As a result from her infamous case, multiple film projects have been released, many showcasing what it felt like to be Gypsy. Hulu’s The Act, stars Joey King and Patricia Arquette. HBO also released Mommy Dead Dearest, a true crime documentary giving viewers a glimpse into Gypsy’s reality.

When Does Gypsy Get Out of Prison?

Gypsy is set to be released from prison on December 28, 2023.