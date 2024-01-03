Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says Sex With Husband Ryan Scott Anderson Is ‘Fire’: ‘Happy Wife’

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her husband Ryan Scott Anderson have seemingly been having a lot of fun since she was released from prison on December 28. Gypsy Rose left a comment on her hubby’s Instagram page where she raved about how their sex life has been since she was released from prison. She commented on a selfie of him while telling him to brush off any haters.

Towards the end of her Instagram comment, Gypsy Rose told her husband that she’s been having a blast since she was released from prison. “You are rocking my world every night…yeah I said it, the D is fire,” she wrote with a fire emoji. “Happy wife, happy life.”

Ryan responded to his wife’s comment with a flirty message of his own, while assuring her that he could take the heat from being married to her. “Who said I gave a damn about what these jealous people say anyway, haha…now come get it Baby,” he wrote.

Earlier in her comment, Gypsy Rose told Ryan that she wasn’t concerned with what anyone had to say about their relationship. “Ryan, don’t listen to the haters. I love you, and you love me. We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON’T MATTER. I love you,” she wrote.

Gypsy Rose had served seven years in prison after taking a plea deal for her involvement in her mother Dee Dee Blanchard’s murder in 2015. While she was sentenced to 10 years, she was granted parole after serving 85 percent of the sentence. While behind bars, she connected with Ryan, and the two of them got married while she was still in prison in June 2022.

Since getting out, Gypsy Rose has seemingly been loving life on the outside. Shortly after her release, she shared “the first selfie of freedom.” She also shared a video of herself and Ryan sharing a midnight kiss on New Year’s Eve. She opened up about the adjustment and her future plans with Ryan in a People interview. “I’m going into a new life and I’m newly married, and I’m going to have kids one day, and I’m going to have to explain to my kids why their grandmother on mommy’s side isn’t around,” she said.