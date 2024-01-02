Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares Sweet Kiss With Husband Ryan Anderson on NYE After Prison Release

Gypsy Rose Blanchard celebrated her first New Year’s Eve since being released from prison with husband Ryan Anderson. The 32-year-old shared a new PDA photo with her husband on December 31. The couple kissed in a sweet selfie. “New Years Eve kiss with my hubby @ryan_s_anderson_,” she captioned the Instagram photo.

In a TikTok video, Gypsy Rose revealed she was celebrating 2024 with her family, including her dad Rod and stepmom Kristy. Gypsy Rose was excited to “ring in the new year” with her loved ones. She noted it was “really awesome to have some family time after so long.”

Gypsy Rose and her husband were married in June 2022. They met after Ryan wrote Gypsy a letter while she was in prison. Gypsy showed off her gorgeous wedding ring in a recent Instagram photo. She is now able to wear it following her release from prison.

Gypsy Rose was released from prison just 4 days before the end of the year. She was seen leaving Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri with her husband in the early hours of December 28.

Gypsy Rose spent 8 years in prison for her role in the murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard. She had originally been sentenced to 10 years, but she was granted parole in September 2023. Gypsy Rose pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of her mother in 2016. Her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn, with whom she conspired to kill Dee Dee, was sentenced to life in prison.

Gypsy Rose is gearing up for the release of The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, a new Lifetime documentary special that begins airing on January 5. The special will air over the course of 3 nights.

Gypsy, a victim of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy, will tell her story in a new interview. Gypsy will open up about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her mother and will also address her role in her mother’s shocking murder. She is also releasing the book Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom on January 9.