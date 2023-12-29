Gypsy Rose Blanchard Smiles in Her ‘First Selfie of Freedom’ After Release From Prison

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is a free woman! The day after the 32-year-old was released from prison after over seven years for being involved in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, Gypsy Rose took a selfie with her cell phone and shared the picture to her Instagram account. In the photo, Gypsy Rose smiled brightly while wearing a blue and white sweatshirt and a pair of jeans. “First selfie of freedom!” she captioned the post.

Gypsy Rose, who has over 280,000 followers on Instagram, received so much support from her fans after sharing the selfie. “Yes girl!!! We love you,” one follower wrote. “So happy for you ❤️,” another fan said. Her post has received over 200,000 likes and counting as of the time of publishing this story.

Gypsy Rose was released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri on Thursday, December 28. Over seven years prior, Gypsy Rose pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after helping her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, kill her mother, who was abusing Gypsy Rose. Gypsy Rose was sentenced to 10 years in prison but was granted parole in September allowing for her early release.

People obtained the first photos of Gypsy Rose getting out of prison. The images showed her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, going into the correctional facility to get Gypsy Rose in the very early morning hours of December 28. He pulled up in a Cadillac with a license plate designed for the pro wrestler Brett Hart. It had the phrase “Hitman” across the front. Gypsy Rose married her husband in a small prison ceremony in June 2022.

Ahead of her release, Gypsy Rose opened up about her feelings regarding her crime in an interview with People. She expressed regret over her mother’s murder.

“If I had another chance to redo everything, I don’t know if I would go back to when I was a child and tell my aunts and uncles that I’m not sick and mommy makes me sick, or, if I would travel back to just the point of that conversation with Nick and tell him, ‘You know what, I’m going to go tell the police everything.’ I kind of struggle with that,” she told the outlet. “Nobody will ever hear me say I’m glad she’s dead or I’m proud of what I did. I regret it every single day.”

Gypsy Rose will be the subject of a new 6-hour documentary special on Lifetime, titled The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard. The first part will air on Friday, January 5.