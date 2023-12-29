Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals She’s Going to ‘Have Kids One Day’ With Husband Ryan Anderson

Gypsy Rose Blanchard revealed she wants to have children with her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, after being released from prison. Gypsy Rose, 32, did an interview with PEOPLE after serving eight years behind bars for her involvement in her mother Dee Dee Blanchard‘s murder, and confirmed that she’s ready to start a family of her own now that she’s a free woman as of December 28.

“We’re in love,” Gypsy Rose said about herself and her husband, who she married in June 2022. “It’s hard because I’m going into a new life and I’m newly married, and I’m going to have kids one day, and I’m going to have to explain to my kids why their grandmother on mommy’s side isn’t around,” she added. “And that’s going to be a really hard conversation.”

Gypsy Rose was subject to extreme abuse at the hands of her mother, who would lie about different medical conditions affecting her daughter and her age. In her interview with PEOPLE, Gypsy Rose said she’ll never treat her children the way Dee Dee treated her.

“Whenever someone says, ‘Do you think that because of what you went through, you’re going to do that to your kids?’ I say, ‘You know what? Absolutely not,’ ” she explained. “I have learned what not to do. I have no concerns about my parenting when it comes to that.”

In 2015, Gypsy Rose’s then-boyfriend, Nicholas “Nick” Godejohn, murdered her mother. Nick was sentenced to life behind bars, while Gypsy Rose, who gave Nick the duct tape and a knife to carry out the murder, received a ten-year prison sentence. The year before she was released, Gypsy Rose married Ryan in a small prison ceremony at Missouri’s Chillicothe Correctional Center. The couple met in 2020 after Ryan sent her a letter and started visiting her in prison.

“I remember telling her what her story meant to me, and on the second page I just let her have it,” Ryan told PEOPLE after Gypsy Rose was released from prison. “I told her everything about me,” he added. Ryan also joked that the “main reason” Gypsy Rose fell in love with him was because he’s from her home state of Louisiana.

“Ryan has seen me through some really good times, some really hard times,” Gypsy Rose said in her interview. “I would say that he is probably the most compassionate soul that I’ve ever met, and the most patient. God knows, he’s so patient with me, because I could be a lot to handle. I could be an emotional handful.”