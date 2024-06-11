Gypsy Rose Blanchard Recalls Being ‘Devastated’ During First Breakup With Ken Urker

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is looking back on her difficult breakup from her former ex-fiancé, Ken Urker. During the second episode of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, the 32-year-old opened up about the aftermath of their split while she was still in prison for the death of her late mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

“Even though he was in the free world, and I was in prison, this was my first actual relationship that was long term,” she explained in the episode, which aired on Monday June 10. “Right before we were going to get married, he ended the relationship. It devastated me. I think he pretty much gave me every breakup line the book.”

Gypsy and Ken started dating in 2017 until breaking up two years later. Following their split, Gypsy and her now-estranged husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, tied the knot in a prison wedding ceremony in 2022. After she was released from prison in December 2023, Gypsy and Ryan made several public appearances together in various interviews and on social media, gushing over one another whenever they had the chance.

However, the marital bliss seemingly screeched to a halt earlier this year. Three months after being released from prison, Gypsy and Ryan broke up.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” Gyspy wrote via her private Facebook account in March. “Unfortunately, my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

Just days following her announcement, Gypsy was spotted reuniting with Ken, getting tattoos together. They’ve since rekindled their romance amid Gypsy’s ongoing divorce from Ryan.

For Ryan’s part, he reacted to his estranged wife’s reconciliation with Ken during an interview with E! News earlier this month.

“It’s hard to watch unfold in the public eye like that,” he admitted to the outlet. “There were certain things that happened that really, really got me that really, really affected me. … The matching tattoos really, really got me, that was one that really hurt.”

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup aires every Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.