Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals Her Feelings on Anniversary of Mom’s Murder: ‘I Have Come to a Level of Forgiveness With Her’

Gypsy Rose Blanchard explained how she ends up feeling on the anniversary of her mother Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard’s death in an interview with E! News on Sunday, June 9. When asked about her feelings on the anniversary of her mom’s murder, Gypsy, 32, explained that she has a lot of complicated feelings, and she said that it’s often a difficult day for her.

Dee Dee was murdered on June 10, 2015. She was killed by Gypsy’s then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn. Nicholas was found guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action, and he was given a life sentence. Gypsy was found guilty of second-degree murder, and she was sentenced to 10 years in prison. She was released after eight years in December 2023. Gypsy revealed that as the anniversary approaches each year, she’s very unhappy. “When June 9 comes around every year, I find myself in a very depressive state. It’s a hard day for me,” she told E! News.

Gypsy continued by explaining how she honors her mom on the anniversary of her death. “Some days, what I do is I listen to music, I listen to some of her favorite songs and I allow myself that time to grieve—and I do it privately because I don’t want to be judged,” she said.

Nearly a decade after her mom’s murder, Gypsy said that she has “a level of forgiveness with” Dee Dee, and she hoped that her mom felt the same. “I would hope that wherever she is—I am a spiritual person, I am a religious person. So, I hope that she is in Heaven, and I hope that she can look down on me and see me as a woman who has grown from her circumstances,” she said. “So hopefully that mutual forgiveness has happened.”

Around Mother’s Day, Gypsy had spoken about her mom in a very sincere video on social media. “What I choose to feel on Mother’s Day, regarding my own mother, is that I think the best of her. I think about the good times. I think about her as not what she did to me, but I think about her as a person,” she said.