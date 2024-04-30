Gypsy Rose Blanchard & Ex Ken Urker Reconcile Amid Ryan Scott Anderson Divorce

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her ex-fiancé Ken Urker have rekindled their spark! The pair were spotted kissing at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in new photos, which you can see here (via TMZ) on Saturday, April 27. The pair looked like they were having a great time at the music festival, as Gypsy Rose goes through with her divorce from her husband Ryan Scott Anderson.

One of the photos was a close-up selfie of Gypsy Rose, 32, and Ken, 31, kissing at the festival. They both looked over the moon as they locked lips. The pair were also seen enjoying the music and holding hands. Gypsy Rose rocked an orange tank top with denim short-shorts. Ken sported dark shorts, a gray t-shirt, sunglasses and a Patagonia cap. The pair also snapped quite a few selfies together.

The kissing photos come just weeks after reports that Gypsy Rose and Ken had reunited amid her divorce from Ryan, but it was not confirmed if they were romantically involved. She had briefly been engaged to Ken after meeting as part of the prison pen pal program, but they called off their engagement, before she connected with Ryan.

Shortly after the split from her husband, Ken’s mother revealed that he and Gypsy Rose had gotten lunch together and gone to get tattoos together. After the tattoo appointment, they were also seen holding hands while out and about. “They’re very cool. Ken is just being a supportive friend to her and that’s it,” she told People. “My son has never had any kind of ill intentions towards Gypsy. It devastated him when they broke up the first time. But he truly thought that was what was best for Gypsy.”

It was revealed that Gypsy Rose and Ryan had separated about three months after she was released from prison, where she had served eight years of a ten-year sentence for the murder of mother Dee Dee Blanchard. The couple got married in July 2022 while she was still serving her sentence. Gypsy revealed that she and Ryan had split in a Facebook post at the end of March. “Unfortunately, my husband and I are going through a separation, and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this [sic],” she wrote.