Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Romance History: Her Relationship With Ken Urker, Past Marriage to Ryan Anderson, & More

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is going to be a mom! The felon-turned-social media star revealed that she’s pregnant with her former fiance Ken Urker’s baby in a YouTube video on Tuesday, July 9. Following her split from her ex-husband, Gypsy has been very open about her rekindled romance with Ken.

Scroll down to look back at Gypsy’s different relationships over the years, including her current romance with Ken and her past loves, including her ex-husband.

Ken Urker

While Gypsy was still in prison, she met Ken through the prison’s pen pal initiative. After they connected, they became friends and eventually began a relationship. They got engaged in 2019, but they called it off in August of that year. She recalled how she felt during an episode of Life After Lock-Up. “It devastated me. I think he pretty much gave me every breakup line the book,” she said.

After news broke that Gypsy was getting a divorce from her husband, it was reported that she was spending time with Ken, even getting matching tattoos. Even though it was initially reported that they were just being friendly, photos later came out showing the pair kissing at a music festival.

Since going public with their romance, Gypsy has gushed about Ken on a few occasions. In one of her first YouTube videos, she admitted that she was very excited to be back with her ex-fiance. “I filed for divorce and I followed my heart to true love… I felt like I made that choice as a free woman. I made that choice as an independent woman, and I think everyone should follow their heart,” she said. “Life is too dang short to be sad or feel trapped by anything in your life. I was in a marriage that I wasn’t happy with, and I knew that my heart was elsewhere. And so I followed that.”

Gypsy revealed that she was pregnant in July 2024, revealing that they were expecting the baby in January 2025. “This was not planned at all, it was completely unexpected, but we’re both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood,” she said in a YouTube video.

Ryan Anderson

Gypsy Rose Blanchard wed Ryan Scott Anderson in 2022. However, they ended up separating just three months after she got out of prison. Gypsy reportedly filed for divorce from Ryan almost two weeks after announcing their separation.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” Gypsy reportedly wrote via Facebook on March 28, 2024. “Unfortunately, my husband and I are going through a separation, and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this [sic]. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find who I am.” Almost two weeks after their separation was revealed, Gypsy reportedly filed for divorce from Ryan on Monday, April 8, 2024, according to TMZ.

Ryan is from Lake Charles, Louisiana. He’s a middle school special education teacher and sent her a letter while she was in prison back in 2020. “We met when the pandemic was really, really strong and I had a lot of emotional ups and downs because of COVID,” Gypsy Rose tells PEOPLE.

Ryan reached out to Gypsy Rose because of Tiger King, the hit Netflix docuseries. “My co-worker at the time was like ‘I want to write Tiger King.’ I said, ‘I’ll tell you what, if you write him, I’ll write Gypsy Rose Blanchard. I never thought she’d be my wife,” Ryan reveals.

In his letter to Gypsy Rose, Ryan told her “everything” about him. She eventually responded and said the “main reason” she did was because he was from her home state of Louisiana. They began corresponding via email, and he was smitten from the moment he heard her voice.

Gypsy Rose admits in her interview that Ryan was her “emotional backbone for the last 3 years.” She continues, “Ryan has seen me through some really good times, some really hard times. I would say that he is probably the most compassionate soul that I’ve ever met, and the most patient. God knows, he’s so patient with me, because I could be a lot to handle. I could be an emotional handful.”

Despite meeting in 2020, Gypsy Rose and Ryan didn’t meet in person until July 2021. They obtained their marriage license in Chillicothe, Missouri, on June 27, 2022, according to The Springfield News-Leader. They married in a small prison ceremony on July 21, 2022.

Gypsy Rose revealed that she wanted to have a wedding reception after being released from prison. “We do plan on having a reception/redo wedding with all of our family and our friends and the dress and the cake and everything because we deserve that. I deserve that. He deserves that,” she told PEOPLE. “Our prison wedding was just something to where we can make our vows to each other. It was something that meant something to us. And I think the party is kind of for everybody else and us, but mostly for everybody else.”

The spouses have had their struggles. They appeared to have split shortly after they tied the knot in June 2022 in Missouri. That November, Gypsy informed her family that she was planning on filing an annulment, per In Touch.

“It is with a heavy heart that this morning I made a decision to go ahead and file for annulment and end my marriage with Ryan,” a letter from Gypsy Rose read. “My marriage ends with no fault to either of us. I believe we are just in different places in our lives, and find it too difficult to walk a path together, at this point.”

However, neither Gypsy Rose nor Ryan ever filed the paperwork for an annulment. By mid-2023, she confirmed that they had decided to stay together. In response to former Bachelorette star Josh Seiter, Gypsy Rose blasted him for sending her a flirtatious email.

“I don’t know who you are, or why you chose ME to try and find your 15 minutes of fame, but I have friends everywhere, and I know what lies you’ve told online,” she replied. “I am a married woman, my [husband’s] name is Ryan Anderson, and we do NOT appreciate crazy people like you spreading lies. … I may look cute, but I have a smart-ass mouth, and I’m not afraid to tell you to go f**k yourself.”

After all their ups and downs, Gypsy Rose and Ryan were looking forward to starting their life together. However, Gypsy admits that the situation is a little bittersweet. “It’s hard because I’m going into a new life and I’m newly married, and I’m going to have kids one day, and I’m going to have to explain to my kids why their grandmother on mommy’s side isn’t around. And that’s going to be a really hard conversation,” she tells PEOPLE.

After getting out of prison, Gypsy Rose gushed about Ryan on a few occasions. During her interview on The View, she praised his kindness (and skills in the kitchen). “He’s just so genuine,” she quipped. “Let me tell you, he’s an amazing cook. I say that’s 25 percent of why I married him.”

Ryan also recounted how they met, after he wrote her a letter in prison. “I thought she was beautiful and loved her story, and the first page of my letter was telling her what her story meant to me. Then, I ended it with, ‘It’s not fair that everybody knows so much about you, and you know nothing about anybody else,'” he said.

In addition to her kind words about Ryan, she also revealed that they have a great sex life in an Instagram comment, while responding to some haters. “You are rocking my world every night…yeah I said it, the D is fire,” she wrote. “Happy wife, happy life.”

Less than two years after getting married, the couple separated in March 2024. It was revealed that Gypsy had filed for divorce from Ryan on April 8, 2024. Since the split, Ryan revealed that he got into a fight with Ken over text. He admitted that he doesn’t “like” Gypsy’s now-boyfriend, and he called him a “punk.”

After their split, Ryan has opened up about how difficult it’s been to see his ex-wife’s relationship play out in an interview with E! News. “The matching tattoos really, really got me, that was one that really hurt…It’s hard to process…It’s permanent…It’s one of those things that you always look down and see, one of those things that you just can’t erase,” he said.

Nicholas Godejohn

Before meeting Ken, Gypsy Rose was in a complicated relationship with ex-boyfriend Nicholas “Nick” Godejohn, who killed her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, in 2015. Although she gave him duct tape and a knife to carry out the murder, Gypsy Rose hid in the bathroom because she struggled to hear her mother scream.

Nevertheless, Nick recalled during his 20/20 interview that he felt guilty about killing Dee Dee. “When me and [Gypsy Rose] were in the hotel room … she kept on telling me, ‘Stop crying, stop crying. There’s no reason, reason to cry. It was my idea, it wasn’t yours,’” he claimed. “I … did what I did because I loved her. I really wanted a life with her, I really did.”

When Was Gypsy Rose Released From Prison?

Although Nick is serving a life sentence behind bars, Gypsy Rose was released from Missouri’s Chillicothe Correctional Center on December 28, 2023. She was seen leaving prison with Ryan on the day of her release.