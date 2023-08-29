Who is Josh Seiter? What To Know About ‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Dealing With Death Hoax

Josh Seiter was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 11.

A statement on Josh’s Instagram claimed that he died on August 28.

Josh released a video revealing he’s alive on August 29.

The Bachelorette alum Josh Seiter was believed to be dead due to a tragic statement released on August 28. The message that was allegedly from his family said that Josh passed away at the age of 36. However, Josh shared a video of himself the next day and revealed that he’s alive. The former reality star claimed his Instagram was hacked and someone was “mocking” his struggles with mental illness.

Josh has been in the headlines for this death hoax. Fans are very confused by the situation but are glad to hear that Josh is alive. So who is Josh Seiter? Here’s everything you need to know about him.

Josh was on The Bachelorette.

Josh was a contestant on season 11 of The Bachelorette that aired in 2015. He was one of the 26 men vying for Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s heart. Josh was eliminated during week one.

Josh is a model and adult film actor.

Josh was working as a law student/exotic dancer when he went on The Bachelorette. After the show, he pursued careers in modeling and adult film acting. In July 2023, Josh announced on Instagram in a since-deleted post that he “teamed up with a media company and I will be starring in a series of adult films.” Josh told PRIDE that doing adult movies “has been a dream of mine for a really long time.”

Josh has struggled with mental health.

Four days before he was the victim of a death hoax, Josh opened up about his ongoing mental health journey. “Surviving depression and anxiety one day at a time with a smile,” he wrote on Instagram. He revealed in 2021 that he survived a suicide attempt due to struggles with his mental health. “I’m Josh Seiter, and I’m a suicide attempt survivor. I battle OCD, Bipolar Depression, and GAD, but I refuse to give up,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

Josh also brought up his mental health when he revealed that he was alive on August 29. “Somebody was playing a cruel joke and mocking my mental illness and the struggles I’ve gone through with depression and suicide attempts,” he said in his video.

Josh came out as pansexual.

“I don’t like labels and I don’t like being put into tiny boxes or categories,” Josh said about his sexuality in an interview with TV Shows Ace in May 2023. “I would say I identify as Pansexual. I love everybody equally regardless of gender.”

Josh was dating someone.

Josh announced he was dating a man in his interview with TV Shows Ace. He said at the time that “thing are going really well” in the relationship. “I’ve had a lot of disastrous relationships with women lately and I am excited to finally be in a healthy relationship,” Josh explained. It’s unclear if Josh is still with his boyfriend.