Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says She ‘Followed’ Her Heart to Her ‘True Love’ Ken Urker Amid Divorce

Gypsy Rose Blanchard revealed she is all in for her “True Love” Ken Urker in her first video that she launched on her Youtube Channel on Thursday, June 27.

“I filed for divorce and I followed my heart to true love… I felt like I made that choice as a free woman. I made that choice as an independent woman, and I think everyone should follow their heart,” she expressed to the viewers.

The 32-year-old was married to Ryan Anderson – tied the knot in 2022 – who originally reached out to her via a letter during her sentence for the muder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard. Despite finally being able to enjoy married life after Gypsy’s release from prison in December 2023, their relationship took a downfall.

“Life is too dang short to be sad or feel trapped by anything in your life. I was in a marriage that I wasn’t happy with, and I knew that my heart was elsewhere. And so I followed that,” she voiced in the video.

The two were documented arguing a couple of times in the docuseries Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup and one of the main reasons was because of her ex, Ken.

“I don’t regret the relationship with Ryan, but I do regret getting married in prison so fast. Living with someone is so much different… now in hindsight, I understand where [people] were coming from,” Gypsy said to Entertainment Tonight.

After filing for divorce and for a restraining order from Ryan in April, she was seen rekindling her romance with Ken at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival towards the end of that month.

This of course affected Ryan’s feeling as he said to ET, “It was like, ‘I’m going to stay with my parents for the weekend,’ and then it’s, ‘I’m never coming back.’ It was just shocking how fast it went from this to that to now ‘I’m with Ken and in love with him.”

Despite the rough patch she faced with her estranged husband, she claims that she is at her “happiest.”

Gypsy Rose has even taken over mother duties for Ken’s dog, Parker. She said in her video, “We kind of, we share Parker. Parker’s not mine, but since I’m dating him, I’m the girlfriend, so I’m taking on that mommy role to Parker,” she noted.