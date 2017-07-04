Future Throws Shade At JAY-Z For The Wrong Diss & Fans Can’t Stop Laughing

JAY-Z threw a direct line of shade at Future’s parenting skills on his new album ‘4:44’ but rather than respond to that, he is hitting back at a diss about rappers flaunting cash on Instagram. Now fans are dying over how Future got it all so wrong!

Oh dear! JAY-Z, 47, did come at Future, 33, on his new album 4:44, but somehow the Atlanta native was more pissed off at the way he called out rappers who do the “money calling” move of holding up stacks of cash to their ear than he did about getting dissed that ex Ciara‘s hubby Russell Wilson, 28, is more of a dad to Future Jr. three. Fans are absolutely eating it up that the “Mask Off” singer took more offense to the cash comment than to his parenting skills after he posted a pic to his Snapchat on July 3 holding a giant wad of $100 bills to his ear with the caption, “U ain’t got the juice like dat. MOOD.” Ummm, what about Jay’s DIRECT PARENTAL DISS at you Future?

On “Kill Jay Z,” the mogul raps, “In the Future other n**** playing football with your son,” referring to the epic photo of Seattle Seahawks QB Russell hitting the turf with Future Jr. while baby mama and Russ’ wife Ciara looks on. They look like the perfect family and Jay called him out for letting another man play dad to his youngest child. He didn’t seem to take as much offense to that direct shade as he did to some bars in “The Story of O.J.” that mocks southern rappers habits of flaunting cash.

“Y’all out here still takin’ advances, huh?/Me and my niggas takin’ real chances, uh/Y’all on the ‘Gram holdin’ money to your ear/

There’s a disconnect, we don’t call that money over here, yeah,” Jay rhymes and Future totally took the bait. The whole point of the song was about investing and building an empire and not just being trashy and flashy with the cash you’ve got. That message was completely lost on Future and fans are living for it, mocking him on Twitter.

We've been educated on "Juice Vs Sauce" AND an entire financial course from Jay-Z. Evidently Future missed both classes. pic.twitter.com/sY8pl8e6hO — updating… ⏳ (@thecoolsection) July 4, 2017

Future not feeling the new Jay… pic.twitter.com/uUo4MTPfTb — ilovemyego (@ilovemyegotoo) July 4, 2017

Jay: "I've got to make things right at home so no one is playing football with my kids…"

Future: "what you say about money to ears?!" — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) July 4, 2017

this is like Halsey coming for Celine Dion. there's nothing Future can say that can get it at Jay-Z. https://t.co/hymrJvQx5V — reggie (@1942bs) July 4, 2017

While Future was busy flaunting his Benjamins, Ciara made it all the more clear who’s a good daddy to his son by posting and Instagram pic of Russell holding Future Jr. in his arms on July 3.

Future responding to Jay-Z but meanwhile 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Zys9mhXedL — . (@AllOutOfHoes) July 4, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Future going after the wrong JAY-Z diss? Are you laughing your butt off?