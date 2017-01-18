Scott Disick: Fans Freak After He’s Photographed With Major Bulge In Sweat Pants

AKM-GSI

Holy bulge, Batman! Scott Disick showed off what he’s packing on Jan. 18, when he walked around Calabasas letting it all hang out in a pair of gray sweatpants. Fans can barely handle the bulge! See the impressive pic and fans’ best reactions, right here.

Whoa there, Scott Disick! The 33-year-old reality star and boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian had fans in a tizzy on Jan. 18 when he took a somber stroll through Calabasas with his manhood swinging free in a loose pair of gray sweatpants. We’ve gotta admit, that thing is… hefty.

Scott looked very Kanye-West-chic in his loose-fitting attire including the sweatpants, a grey sweatshirt, some fresh white kicks and a black beanie. However, we couldn’t help but notice how sad the reality star looks. His eyes look tired and his beard is scraggly and disheveled. Perhaps he’s just a little jet lagged from his big trip to Dubai with Kim Kardashian, or maybe he’s upset that he pissed Kourtney off by going AWOL in the foreign city.

Either way, at least his fans are happy after seeing that plumpness in his pants! “Scott Disick is my type of white boy. ” gushed one impressed fan. Another said “this is me right now,” with a gif of a man wearing a wig and excitedly spying through binoculars. We feel you, girl! Many fans described being thirsty for Scott after seeing the pic, and couldn’t help but share their feelings on Twitter. Whatever has Scott feeling down, we’re sure the comments from fans will perk him right up!

Here are some of his fan’s reactions to the bulge:

Scott Disick & his Joy-stick spotted on a walk in LA https://t.co/0ZipPCKK4s pic.twitter.com/XPuBbG9oxZ — David Eze (@Iamdixlow) January 19, 2017

This is me right now pic.twitter.com/HSr7TOWILm — Scott Disick (@_Rommano) January 18, 2017

Scott disick is my type of white boy. 😩😍 — T. Clermont. (@teyjayy) January 18, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Scott’s impressive package? Are you as blown away as his super excited fans on Twitter are? Let us know!

