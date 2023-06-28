Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 17, Shows Off Buzz Cut During Outing With Mom Angelina In NYC: Photos

The teen was seen on an outing in the Big Apple just one day after she hung out with her brother Pax.

June 28, 2023
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 17, showed off a new buzz haircut during her latest outing. The teen was photographed walking around New York City, NY with her mom, Angelina Jolie, 48, while she wore a black top over a long-sleeved gray shirt, black pants, red sneakers, and black headphones over her head and ears. Thea actress also wore a black outfit that included a dress with a V-neck and shoes as her long blonde hair was down.

The mother and daughter were reportedly in the Soho area of the city and appeared relaxed as they passed by flashing cameras. At one point, they stepped inside a building but it’s unclear exactly where they were headed. They appeared to be alone and not joined by any other family members.

Just one day before Shiloh and Angelina’s latest outing, they made headlines for being out and about with Shiloh’s older brother Pax Jolie-Pitt, 19, and older sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18. They were in the NYC area just like their most recent outing, and went to a family dinner. Shiloh and Pax were dressed casually while Angelina and Zahara dressed a bit more upscale, but all four of them looked great.

Angelina is known for often going on outings with her kids, so these latest two outings aren’t too much of a surprise. Shiloh was spotted with a similar buzz cut to her recent one in Jan. and Feb., but her latest look seems to be a lot shorter. She previously had longer hair at one point, and has often showed off different hair lengths and styles over the years.

When Angelina, Shiloh, and the other members of their brood aren’t getting attention on casual outings, they’re doing so in Instagram photos. The Girl, Interrupted star shares snapshots of memorable moments in her busy and inspiring life every so often, and sometimes, her kids are included in them. One truly epic one was taken when she and Zahara visited Washington D.C. in late 2021 to work with advocates and lawmakers to “strengthen the Violence Against Women Act.”

