Chanel West Coast Shares How Her New Reality Show Could Set Baby Bowie Up for Success (Exclusive Interview)

Ever since becoming a mom, Chanel West Coast has focused a little less on herself and a lot more on her daughter Bowie Breeze. “You start to put your kids completely before you and you really lose all selfishness,” Chanel, 35, exclusively told Hollywood Life while celebrating her “Talk Is Cheap” single. “That’s something that I really appreciate about being a mom.”

After welcoming her baby girl with longtime boyfriend Dom Fenison in November 2022, Chanel was approached to participate in an unscripted reality show for MTV. Before signing on, the former Ridiculousness star thought about her daughter.

“I never thought that I would want to have my child really be in the industry,” Chanel shared. “I wanted to always have a child with a normal life and a really normal wholesome life that I didn’t fully get myself. But also, since I was little, I’ve had dreams of music and acting.” Looking back on her childhood, Chanel said, “If I had a mom already doing what I wanted to do, I would have had a much easier road.”

While she doesn’t know what her daughter will be interested in pursuing when she gets older, Chanel believes “if the show can help facilitate her goals and dreams, then I think it’s an amazing thing.”

“I saw an article today about Kendall Jenner and all these people in the comments were like, ‘Oh, she’s just a nepo baby’ and then it hit me,” Chanel explained. “I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, my daughter is going to be a nepo baby’ and that kind of sucks when people are just discrediting you for your hard work just because you happen to be born into a family where you had it a little easier. I do think that this is a great opportunity for Bowie in that sense.”

While MTV has yet to announce a premiere date for the show, viewers can expect to see Chanel in a whole new way. After all, cameras were rolling as she embarked on a brand-new chapter of motherhood.

“This is a whole other side of me that people have not got to see on this scale,” she teased. “You’re gonna see me crying. You’re gonna see me interacting with my friends. You’re gonna see me struggling in my music career and struggling as a mom trying to balance that and it’s just a whole, in-depth look into my life that my fans really haven’t got to see before.”

As Mother’s Day weekend approaches, Chanel – who hosts “The Laugh” podcast – can’t help but gush over her 18-month-old daughter’s personality. Described as a “little feisty Scorpio,” Bowie is praised by her mom as smart and athletic.

“There are some things she does at the baby gym that some 4-year-old kids aren’t even able to do,” Chanel said with a laugh. “Her dad’s very athletic. Maybe she’s gonna go more down the athlete route than doing music and entertainment. Who knows? She’s just very athletic and loves to run and she does not like to sit still.”

Perhaps the same could be said for Chanel. In addition to filming a reality show, hosting a podcast and being the CEO of Coasty Swim, the new mom continues to work on new music as an independent artist. She expects to release a new album this summer and is working on another body of work inspired by motherhood.

“Now that I’m a mom, all this new music I’m writing for the next album is a lot more love songs,” she teased. “It’s a lot more happy. I’m in a much better place now. So the music definitely has switched up now that I have Bowie in my life.”

While her daughter has brought a whole new level of happiness to her life, Chanel said she is still debating whether a sibling could be in her future. For now, it’s all about savoring the present and celebrating all the successes at home.

“I always wanted to have multiple children. I’m such a kid type of person,” she said. “But it has been a very, very hard struggle to get my body back. I went through a lot and I did have a high-risk pregnancy and sometimes, I don’t know if my body can go through that again…I don’t think women get enough credit for that especially women who have multiple kids. It’s like, dude, your body goes through so much and I’m just a little scared to put my body through all of that again.”

If there’s anything motherhood has taught Chanel, however, it’s the simple idea that she can accomplish anything she puts her mind to.

“I’m frickin superwoman,” she said with a laugh. “How am I doing this when I’m constantly not getting the best sleep and still got to work and do all of my things? It’s like a superpower. I’m not even joking. Motherhood just motivates you so much and makes you feel like if I can do this, I can do anything.”