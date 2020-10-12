Perhaps Chris Brown just wanted to pop by and say ‘hello?’ While Breezy was overseas in Britain, he reportedly visited Adele ‘in the middle of the night’ and stayed at her London home for a few hours!

Chris Brown has seemingly made the most of his European trip. Not only has Chris, 31, reunited his 10-month-old son Aeko and spent time with his rumored flame, Gina Huynh, but Breezy supposedly made time to drop in on Adele. Chris reportedly visited Adele, 32, in her West London home over the past weekend, according to The Sun. The visit was “all a bit cloak and dagger,” according to the publication, who claims that Chris “arrived in the middle of the night and didn’t leave until around 2am.” Supposedly, Chris didn’t come alone. He reportedly drove up in “huge, blacked-out cars, with plenty of muscle surrounding him.” HollywoodLife has reached out to both Chris and Adele’s camps for comment.

The unlikely friendship between the “Hello” singer and the “Loyal” crooner came out of a viral moment at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards in 2013. In a photo taken of the event, it appears that Adele and Chris were having a very public showdown. There were reports that Adele was scolding Chris for his lack of manners, but she would later clarify that it was quite the opposite. “Chris Brown and I were complimenting each other in that photo actually!” she tweeted in 2013. Chris responded with a tweet of his own. “Pleasure to meet u @OfficialAdele I heard your words, and that’s all that matters. Thank u for speaking truth. CB”

Chris Brown and I were complimenting each other in that photo actually! — Adele (@Adele) February 13, 2013

Pleasure to meet u @OfficialAdele I heard your words and thats all that matters. Thank u for speaking truth. CB — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) February 14, 2013

This reported rendezvous with Adele comes days after Chris was finally able to spend time with Ammika Harris and their son, Aeko. Ammika, 26, was over in Germany with Aeko when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The resulting travel restrictions and safety concerns kept Chris away from his baby boy for most of 2020. “Made it,” Chris captioned the Oct. 6 IG post that captured their happy reunion.

After Chris met up with Ammika and Aeko, the R&B singer was seen in London’s Notting Hill with Gina Huynh. Gina and Chris weren’t photographed together, but a woman who looked just like her was seen getting into a black car with Chris. The two first sparked dating rumors at the end of September, after they were pictured holding hands on a set of a music video in Los Angeles. There was some doubt that this PDA was part of the filming, but this meetup in London would indicate there might be something more going on.

Chris and Ammika apparently called it quits in July in the most 2020 way possible: they unfollowed each other on Instagram. Currently, the only person (besides his own Mechanical Dummy brand) that Chris is following is his daughter, Royalty Brown, so it’s hard to say where he and Ammika stand. “They’ll be fine, and it’s really not a big deal,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They’ll likely be flirting on social media again in no time.”