Kim Kardashian Slams Travis Scott Look-Alike For ‘Disgusting’ Hoax After He Admits To Fake Kissing Pics

Kim Kardashian is coming down hard on a man who dressed up like Travis Scott in an attempt to trick people into thinking the rapper was cheating on Kylie Jenner.

Travis Scott had to take to social media to shoot down reports that he cheated on Kylie Jenner following pics of what appeared to be him kissing another woman media hit the web on Dec. 3. Now a cruel hoaxster has fessed up to staging the event by dressing head to toe like Travis, even cutting and braiding is hair just like the “Stargazing” rapper. Now Kylie’s sis Kim Kardashian, 38, is taking the trickster to task via twitter for his “disgusting” act and accused him of trying to hurt her family.

She took a screengrab from 17 minute YouTube video that user Christian Adam G posted to his channel, which actually has a surprising 324,000 subscribers. Kim then tweeted “I hate that I am bringing attention to this but this is absolutely disgusting that you would find this funny to mess with Travis & Kylie who just started a family together. This is really damaging to relationships, families and is just so wrong!” Travis and Kylie share a 10-month-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Christian — who lives in the Bahamas — said his inspiration for the video came from the guys who punked the world by staging a photo where a Justin Bieber look-alike was photographed biting into a giant burrito from its side. That actually made the news all over the world because people wondered about the Biebs werid behavior, though it turned out to not even be the singer. Christan said he often is told he looks like Travis so he thought he’d pull off the stunt and that his “goal wasn’t to hurt anyone’s relationship but to see how gullible the internet is.”

I hate that I am bringing attention to this but this is absolutely disgusting that you would find this funny to mess with Travis & Kylie who just started a family together. This is really damaging to relationships, families and is just so wrong! pic.twitter.com/KtodBpmiHR — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 6, 2018

Well, he won because it got picked up everywhere and a furious Travis took to social media to defend his solid relationship with Kylie. “Trolls always wanna create some fake s**t to destroy real love. GOING OVER BOARD TO MAKE S**T LOOK LIKE IS NOT IS EVIL. I hate acknowledging s**t. But quit try to take joy from s**t that’s good. I pray god blocks out all evil,” Travis wrote on his Instagram Story shortly after the rumors spread.

The photo appeared to be taken from a long-lensed paparazzi shot and Christian even watermarked the pic with a TMZ stamp, even though outlet at the time said it didn’t belong to them. Travis then hit up the comments of the Instagram page of someone who shared the pic that appeared to show him kissing a gorgeous woman on a balcony. Travis wrote, “S**t cap a*** f******. TMZ ain’t post this s**t. Trolls working hard today. I don’t be on balcony with no thots. That s**t lame. Try again u trollssss. Me and my wifey sturdy. Back to celebrating!”

In a follow-up comment, he called Kylie his “wife”…again! “Only got love for my wife. No time to be wasting. Try again,” he added. Christian wrote under his video “this video was NOT made to intentionally hurt Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner or the entire Kardashian family in ANY way shape or form.” Try telling that to Kim!