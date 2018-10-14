Is MGK Dead? — Rapper Latest Victim Of Viral Death Hoax

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly’s fans were worried for his well being when rumors swirled on Twitter that he had died from a ‘ligma overdose’ on the morning of Oct. 14.

Rest assured, Machine Gun Kelly is okay! The 28-year-old rapper was the latest victim of a shocking death hoax on Oct. 14 when a fake news article that claimed he had died from a “ligma overdose” at a recording studio, showed up on Twitter. The article even went as far as to say that MGK was suffering from a bout of depression after Eminem released his diss track “Killshot” and that his manager “suggested” he get help. It also claimed that MGK “might have overworked himself” while possibly trying to get back at Eminem and encouraged his fans to share the article to helps spread awareness about “ligma.”

“Ligma” is a fictional drug/disease that people have come up with as part of celebrity death hoaxes. In Aug. 2018, gamer Ninja was also the victim of a “ligma” death hoax and in Sept. 2018, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was another who fell subject to it. The internet prank has been increasingly popular over the past year and even has several websites dedicated to it.

Luckily, MGK has not been attacked by “ligma” and is alive and well. He proved that when he happily took to Instagram on Oct. 13 to wish his drummer, Rook a happy birthday. He also posted a pic of himself in a yellow jacket with a caption that contained a message of thanks for his fans. “i started a lot of sh*t in this jacket 🤣🖕🏽💯. grateful for the fans holdin it down while we were on tour!!! 🔪🔪 im back for album 4 🤐😈📷: @j_wozy,” the caption read.

We’re glad to know MGK is healthy and working on new music! We can’t wait to hear it in the future!