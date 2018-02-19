Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna: Fans Erupt With His Funny Possible Reactions To Her Sex Tape

The Internet is having a field day with Blac Chyna’s alleged sex tape. Fans are posting hilarious memes about how they think Rob Kardashian is going to respond!

A shocking video that appeared to be showing Blac Chyna, 29, engaging in some super NSFW sexual acts leaked online on Feb. 19, and fans were quick to make jokes about how Rob Kardashian, 30, is going to react to the news. Chyna appeared to be giving a unidentified man a blowjob in the footage, and Twitter couldn’t resist making memes about Rob taking the video to court to gain full custody of the pair’s 1-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian.

While fans have found all kinds of ways to make fun of the clip, this isn’t a laughing matter for the woman who was filmed. Chyna hasn’t commented on the alleged tape herself, and her lawyer, Walter Mosley, told TMZ that he will not be commenting on the tape at this time. He did, however, refer to us as a “criminal matter” that he will be seeking a police investigation over. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Chyna as well.

Rob has yet to address the matter either, but it’s not much of a surprise that fans are wondering what he’s thinking. Ever since Dream’s parents broke up at the end of 2016, his family has had some issues with her. Rob’s baby mama is currently in the middle of a lawsuit against Kris Jenner and several other Kardashian family members, claiming they defamed her name and did what they could to cancel the reality show Rob & Chyna. Rob also infamously went on an angry rant against his ex where he posted a bunch of NSFW photos of her without her consent on Instagram. Once he was blocked from the social media site, he then transferred his furious comments over to Twitter. Only time will tell if he’ll speak out again this time! In the meantime, check out how the Internet thinks he’ll respond:

Rob Kardashian walking into court with the video of blac Chyna pic.twitter.com/VglGvYQNDK — Mike Breezy (@mikeporteous_15) February 19, 2018

Next time Rob has to introduce Blac Chyna pic.twitter.com/5vuZu4fEr8 — Mike (@Mikey_to) February 19, 2018

Rob Kardashian seein his timeline blow up with Blac Chyna #blacchyna pic.twitter.com/12jBBRtd1g — 🕊Leo🥀 IG:urban.muny (@queenaaalex) February 19, 2018

rob kardashian on his way to gain full custody after seeing blac chyna’s leaked video pic.twitter.com/0OQPNfPDnx — Zulfar 🥂 (@sleeepyzee) February 19, 2018

Rob Kardashian on his way to court with Blac Chyna’s tape like pic.twitter.com/yo1AXZKAPv — Devin (@Dbrown027) February 19, 2018

Yo I swerve from shit like this but I know Rob Kardashian doing all kinds of back flips right now😂😂. Blac Chyna going down bruh — Devante Wilson (@devantewilson22) February 19, 2018

Rob Kardashian is looking at Blac Chyna on trending like.. pic.twitter.com/Qpud0aTfd2 — 🌜Litzy🌛 (@litxzyo) February 19, 2018

Rob Kardashian after that Blac Chyna video got leaked pic.twitter.com/sAVKDh15SG — Lil Slicy (@LilSlicy) February 19, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of these fan reactions? How do you think Rob will respond to Blac Chyna’s alleged sex tape?