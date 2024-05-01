How Taylor Swift Reacted to Boyfriend Travis Kelce Singing ‘Viva Las Vegas’ at Patrick Mahomes’ Gala

Travis Kelce knows his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, is the best singer out of the two of them, but that hasn’t stopped him from practicing. The 34-year-old football tight end was seen attending Patrick Mahomes‘ gala, The 15 and Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic, with the 34-year-old poop star, where Travis reportedly grabbed the microphone to belt out a tune.

According to Daily Mail, the Kansas City Chiefs player belted out “Viva Las Vegas” on stage — similar to what he did after winning the Super Bowl earlier this year. A viral Instagram clip taken at the gala also captured Taylor sitting in the audience, lightly shaking her head back and forth in response.

In other social media videos, Taylor and Travis were seen sharing some PDA at the event, which took place last weekend. In one X clip, they were spotted holding hands, whereas another revealed he kissed her shoulder. For the evening, the Tortured Poets Department artist wore an olive green gown, and the athlete wore a dark blue suit.

🎥| Travis Kelce kissing Taylor Swift's shoulders at the foundation gala pic.twitter.com/JTVnIzOukh — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) April 30, 2024

Earlier this month, Taylor released her highly anticipated double album, TTPD, which Swifties think includes multiple references to Travis. One of the most famous tracks is “So High School,” which fans believe was inspired by their romance. One lyric from the song refers to the game “Kiss, Marry, Kill,” which Travis once played in the past and admitted he’d kiss Taylor.

“Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me? (Kill me) / It’s just a game, but really (Really),” Taylor sings in one verse. “I’m bettin’ on all three / (All three) for us two / Get my car door, isn’t that sweet? (That sweet) Then pull me to thе backseat (The backseat) No onе’s ever had me (Had me), not like you.”

Another key lyric is when Taylor sings about someone getting her car door for her, which Travis has repeatedly done since they started dating over the summer of 2023.

Although Travis hasn’t opened up about the album in detail, his mom, Donna Kelce, gave Taylor’s new music her stamp of approval while speaking with PEOPLE.

“I listened to the whole album, and I listened to it all morning long when it was released,” Donna, 71, explained to the outlet. “I was just very impressed. She is a very talented woman and I think it is probably her best work.”