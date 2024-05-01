Sandra Oh Recreates ‘Princess Diaries’ Phone Scene With Anne Hathaway: Watch

Sandra Oh’s latest surprise is fit for a queen. On the April 30 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the actress agreed to channel her Princess Diaries character, Vice Principal Geraldine Gupta, for a special guest.

In honor of Anne Hathaway’s appearance, Sandra recreated a memorable moment from the 2001 comedy. “Gupta – Mm-hmm. Mm-hmm. Mm-hmm,” she said before hanging up the phone. “The Queen is coming.”

When Sandra first delivered this line in The Princess Diaries, the queen in question was Clarisse Renaldi, Queen of Genovia (played by Julie Andrews). This time around, however, the royal title belonged to Kelly’s guest Anne.

“The QUEEN is coming,” The Kelly Clarkson Show shared via Instagram on April 30 with the must-see clip that is going viral.

Although it’s been more than 20 years since The Princess Diaries and its sequel was released, fans still hold a soft spot for the franchise. “This scene is locked in the part of my brain that is forever. You understand,” one fan wrote in the comments section. Another user added, “WHEN I TELL YOU- as soon as I saw Sandra and that phone!! And went into the exact cadence, verbatim w her. *Millennial core* moment right there! ICONIC!”

Many remain hopeful that the idea of The Princess Diaries 3 will come to fruition. During a recent interview with Today, Julie said there is still a chance the cast could come together on another project.

“I have been asked that so many times,” Julie said in March when asked about a possible third film. “It’s quite a long time now since the two Diaries were done, and I’m not sure, but sometimes it’s best to leave a good thing alone. I don’t like it when people milk and milk and milk the subject, you know, ’til it’s dead.”

Julie added, “I’d be very happy if we did do another one. But I don’t expect to.”

From Anne’s perspective, she remains open to the opportunity. At the same time, it would be a real-life fairytale to have Julie back again.

“I would more than entertain it, I’m pulling for it,” she told Entertainment Tonight in October 2022. “If there’s any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings online.