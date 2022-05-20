‘Princess Diaries 3’: Will There Be One? What We Know

For millions of millennials, The Princess Diaries was a game-changer when it was released in 2001. The film, based on Meg Cabot’s best-selling books, followed Mia Thermopolis, an ordinary girl who finds out she’s actually the princess of Genovia. The Princess Diaries made Anne Hathaway a star and gave us one of the best onscreen duos: Anne and Julie Andrews as Mia and Queen Clarissa Renaldi.

Following the success of the original film, the sequel The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement was released in 2004. Since then, fans of The Princess Diaries have been demanding a third movie. Is it going to happen? HollywoodLife has everything you need to know about The Princess Diaries 3.

Will There Be A ‘Princess Diaries 3’?

Talk of The Princess Diaries 3 has been happening since 2016. Director Garry Marshall was planning a third movie. “I was with Anne Hathaway a couple weeks ago. It looks like we want to do The Princess Diaries 3 in Manhattan,” Garry told PEOPLE in March 2016. The legendary director passed away a few months later in July 2016 due to complications of pneumonia after suffering a stroke.

View Related Gallery Anne Hathaway: Photos Of The 'Princess Diaries' Actress Anne Hathaway poses atop her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame following a ceremony in her honor, in Los Angeles Anne Hathaway Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, USA - 09 May 2019 Anne Hathaway 'Armageddon Time' photocall, 75th Cannes Film Festival, France - 20 May 2022

While Disney hasn’t confirmed The Princess Diaries 3, there was a script at one point. “There is a script for the third movie… There is a script,” Anne revealed on Watch What Happens Live in 2019. Details about the plot in the script have been kept under wraps. The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement ended with Mia becoming Queen of Genovia and getting her foot-popping happily ever after with Nicholas. A third movie could take elements of Meg Cabot’s Princess Diaries book series and possibly introduce Mia’s half-sister Olivia Grace.

Cast Interest

The main cast of The Princess Diaries movies is fully on board to return for The Princess Diaries 3. “I want to do it. Julie [Andrews] wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen,” Anne said on Watch What Happens Live in 2019. “It’s just we don’t want to unless it’s perfect, because we love it just as much as you guys love it. It’s as important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready, but we’re working on it, so…”

Julie admitted in 2020 that she’d be “up” to return as Clarisse, but nothing was set in stone yet. “I heard that there might be one,” she said on The Talk. “It’s long been talked about but nothing sort of been on my desk or anything like that. I think I would [do it]. I’m getting awfully old and crotchety. I’m not sure if it’s the right timing, but I think to work with Annie [Anne Hathaway] would be lovely again, and sure I’d be up for it.”

"I’m getting awfully old and crotchety. I’m not sure if it’s the right timing, but I think to work with Annie [Hathaway] would be lovely again. And yeah, sure I would be up for it.” – @JulieAndrews on a potential “Princess Diary 3” movie. pic.twitter.com/0qY07FlFMi — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) April 27, 2020

She added, “I think we should wait for—if a script comes in, let’s wait for that. Of course, we wouldn’t have the wonderful Garry Marshall who was the director. He’s passed. And he was really the nuts and bolts of it all.”

Chris Pine, who joined The Princess Diaries universe as Nicholas in the sequel, told Extra in May 2022 that he would return if the third movie took place “in Los Angeles, I’ll be there… if it’s in L.A. It’s my hometown. I have a lot of pride.”

This Is Us star Mandy Moore, who played mean girl Lana in the first movie, is totally open to return as well. “If I’m going to be involved, I would be down for a cameo—maybe she could make amends with Mia and apologize for being a bully when she was younger. She was insecure, going through a difficult time in her life and [has now] reflected on why that wasn’t okay,” she told Elle.com in 2017.

Two years later in 2019, Mandy revealed to People Now that she would definitely want to see if life kicked Lana “down a few pegs because she was the bully in school [if she comes back]. I’d like to see her is life has come full circle and maybe she’s a little more, well, humble. I would be down!”

Heather Matarazzo, who played Mia’s best friend Lily, revealed whether or not she’d return in a 2016 interview in honor of the 15th anniversary of the original movie. “If Annie and Julie are down, of course,” she told Cosmopolitan.

Raven-Symone is all-in for The Princess Diaries 3 if she gets to work with Julie again. “Do I get to sing with Julie Andrews again?! Yeah I’m going back on Princess Diaries 3!” she told Buzzfeed. “If I get to sing with Julie Andrews again that would be awesome! I mean I’m a Mary Poppins fan, so, that’s just heaven for me.”

In 2017, author Meg Cabot admitted to EW that there was interest in The Princess Diaries 3 as a “tribute” to the late Garry Marshall. However, she didn’t know anything more other than a script was out there. “So, who knows? [It] could happen, as we say,” Meg said.

She was “not allowed” to say what a third Princess Diaries film would be about. “I would love to sit and talk about [it], but I can’t. I’m not allowed,” she noted. “But it’s really more following the movie than the books, so if she — the last version I read, she definitely did not find out that she has a biracial younger sister … which I personally would’ve thought was hilarious, but that was not the direction they were going.”

Fan Interest

The Princess Diaries fans have never given up on the possibility of a third movie. Over the years, fans have expressed their excitement over The Princess Diaries 3. See tweets below:

If they are actually considering doing #ThePrincessDiaries3 I will literally be pushing past people to see it first. A queen in never late. Everyone else is simply early. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ICTyKIc2RB — ✨Charlie (Taylors Version)✨ (@SwiftieReader26) January 25, 2019

This movie gives all the princessy Feels and moods I'm soo excited for The third Princess Diaries I've been waiting for that movie ever since the princess diaries two Eeeeek I'm exciting I'm exhausted gooood night🤗🤗🎄🎄🎄☃️☃️🎄🎄🎄👠👠 ##GooodNight ##ThePrincessDiaries3 pic.twitter.com/U9nWE29oFr — MakylasChanelN°5 (@PARISIANCHNLYSL) December 4, 2019

They need to hurry up and make #ThePrincessDiaries3. I wanna go back to Genovia already. Thank you. 👸🏻 🍐 — Ashley Carmona 💖 (@ashleychagoya) January 27, 2019

For so many fans, The Princess Diaries movies were key films of their childhood. Disney took the princess formula and put a modern twist on it. Who doesn’t want to see Mia as queen of Genovia in The Princess Diaries 3? Give the people what they want!