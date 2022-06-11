Julie Andrews, 86, Reveals If She’d Return For A Potential ‘Princess Diaries 3’

It doesn’t look like Julie Andrews, 86, will be returning as the Queen of Genovia, who was also Anne Hathaway‘s character, Mia’s grandmother, in another Princess Diaries movie. The iconic actress admitted she thinks too much time has gone by for there to be a third installment of the Disney film, which first premiered in 2001, in an interview ahead of receiving the AFI Life Achievement Award. The talented star was being recognized for her long acting career at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA.

“I don’t know, I think I’m the one — she’s probably still okay for it, but I might just be a little too old a granny for it, I don’t know,” Julie told Entertainment Tonight when asked if she’d join Anne for a Princess Diaries 3. She didn’t completely write off the idea, though, and added that it really depends on the story that would be included in the possible third movie.

“It depends what the story is, and if they can come up with something, that would be wonderful,” she explained. “But if not, there will be other things.”

Julie looked gorgeous on the red carpet of the theatre when answering the Princess Diaries-related questions along with others. She wore a stylish dark blue long gown that had sheer long sleeves and was lined with white sequins at the top. She also carried a matching blue clutch purse and showed off her signature short blonde hair.

In addition to talking about her classic and modern films, Julie opened up about the prestigious AFI award she was getting ready to receive later in the evening. The humble beauty said she was “very, very grateful” to be honored and didn’t expect the recognition to be as big as it was. “It’s really just amazing,” she gushed. “I had no idea it was this wonderful, or this detailed or this huge, and it’s just wonderful and I’m very, very grateful.”