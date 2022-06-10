‘Sound Of Music’ Von Trapp Actors Reunite 57 Years After Film To Honor Julie Andrews: Photos

The stars of the 1965 Oscar-winning film The Sound of Music reunited on June 9 for a special occasion involving Julie Andrews. The British actress, 86, received the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award from the American Film Institute at the Dolby Theatre in L.A., and several of her old pals from the iconic film reunited to celebrate. Duane Chase, 71, Angela Cartwright, 69, Debbie Turner, 65, Nicholas Hammond, 72, and Kym Karath, 63, who played five of the seven Von Trapp children in The Sound of Music, attended the event and posed for photos together on the red carpet. The former child actors all matched in chic black and white outfits.

While the grown-up Von Trapp kids took photos together, Julie posed for solo shots on the carpet. The Bridgerton star looked absolutely gorgeous in a navy blue gown with see-through sleeves. Julie accessorized her look with a pair of silver earrings and a black clutch purse that she carried around for the night. The British icon had a big smile on her face and looked so happy to be honored at the event.

Julie’s former co-stars, meanwhile, seemed to be having the best time reuniting 57 years after the film came out. They starred as a group of Austrian siblings who are on the run from the Nazis. Duane played Kurt von Trapp, Angela played Brigitta von Trapp, Debbie played Marta von Trapp, Nicholas played Frederich von Trapp, and Kym played Gretl von Trapp.

There were two other von Trapp siblings, but the actors who played them have sadly passed away. Charmian Carr, who played Liesl von Trapp, died in 2016 from complications related to dementia. She was 73. Heather Menzies, who played Louisa von Trapp, died in December 2017 of brain cancer. She was 68.

The Sound of Music, based on the 1959 stage musical of the same name, won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Julie was nominated for Best Actress but she lost to Julie Christie for Darling. For five years after its release, The Sound of Music was the highest-grossing film of all time.