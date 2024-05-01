Jerry Seinfeld Reunites With Sitcom Co-Star Michael Richards in Rare Red Carpet Appearance: Photos

Jerry Seinfeld had the support of his former co-star Michael Richards at the premiere of his new movie Unfrosted on Tuesday, April 30. It marked a rare appearance for Michael, 74, who had starred as Kramer on the hit sitcom Seinfeld along with Jerry, 70, in the 90s. Michael has rarely made public appearances, and his last acting credit was in 2019.

Both of the comedians sported suits for the outing. Michael sported a charcoal suit with a white button-down with a design on it. He also accessorized with a gold chain and a set of glasses. Jerry rocked an all-black suit for the event. The two of them were also seen hugging on the red carpet while the rest of the cast posed for photos together.

Michael and Jerry both rose to fame during the 90s while starring on the beloved sitcom Seinfeld. Named for Jerry, the comic played a fictionalized version of himself. The show focused on how Jerry navigated different situations with his friends Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George (Jason Alexander), and Kramer (Michael). The show ended after nine seasons in 1998.

After the show ended, Michael continued to perform stand-up, but he notably faced significant backlash for an incident at the Hollywood Laugh Factory in November 2006. In the middle of a set, he launched into a racist rant directed at members of the audience who had heckled and been loud. As part of the tirade, he screamed the n-word, and shortly after, the video was shared by TMZ. A few days later, he made an appearance via satellite on the Late Show where Jerry was appearing. He offered an apology on-air. “For me to be at a comedy club and to flip out and say this crap, I’m deeply, deeply sorry. I’m not a racist, that’s what’s so insane about this,” he said. In 2007, Michael retired from stand-up partially due to the incident, and he’s spoken about it since then, including in a 2012 episode of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

While Michael retired from the road in 2007, he has made occasional appearances in movies and TV shows, including a Seinfeld reunion on Curb Your Enthusiasm in 2009. His most recent role was in 2019’s Faith, Hope, and Love. His memoir Entrances and Exits is set to be released in June.