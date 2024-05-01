Is ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Canceled? Why Filming for Season 12 Was Delayed

New details are being revealed about the future of Vanderpump Rules. While the schedule’s norm is for the Bravo show to film in the summer, multiple reports state production for season 12 has been delayed.

With or without Vanderpump Rules cameras rolling, much of the cast has a busy schedule ahead. Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix are set to open their West Hollywood sandwich shop, Something About Her, on May 22. Ariana is also set to replace Sarah Hyland as the host of Love Island USA. Filming is expected to take place this summer in a tropical location. As for LaLa Kent, she is currently expecting her second child who is due on September 1.

Learn more about the future of Vanderpump Rules below.

Why Is Vanderpump Rules Season 12 Being Delayed?

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Bravo wanted to give the cast a break and let their lives breathe a bit in the wake of Scandoval. The end of season 10 and much of season 11 have focused on the end of Tom Sandoval’s relationship with Ariana, 38, after it was revealed he was having an affair with her close friend and co-star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

The outlet also made it clear that Bravo has no intentions of canceling the show at this time. Hollywood Life has reached out to Bravo for comment.

Will Ariana Madix Return for Another Season?

Fans have been speculating about Ariana’s future with the show ever since her breakup from Tom, 40. While promoting her Single AF Cocktails book at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books in April, the author shared her mindset about coming back for more seasons.

“I think of course I won’t say [my future] but I think ultimately it would have to make sense for me,” she told the crowd at the University of Southern California. “Our show has always thrived. It’s always at its best when it’s at its most authentic and real and I have to be able to show up and be real and be authentic in order for it to make sense for me and so that’s the question I’d be asking myself going into it.”

What Is the Vanderpump Rules’ Spinoff Show The Valley?

In March 2024, Bravo premiered the very first episode of The Valley. The show follows a group of close friends as they trade bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles in the Valley. According to Deadline, the show will not be affected by the brief Vanderpump Rules hiatus and will continue on its projected production schedule.

While Bravo has yet to confirm a second season, The Valley scored Bravo’s best seven-day premiere audience in nearly a decade. On the April 27 episode of their “Balancing Act” podcast, Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick expressed hopes that a season 1 reunion show would be filmed in the future.

“We do not know if we are going to have a reunion,” Kristen, 41, admitted. “I’m gonna be honest with you. I do feel like when you see the finale, there are some things left unanswered and unresolved.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on Bravo followed by The Valley. Episodes are available to stream next day on Peacock.