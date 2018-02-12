Kylie Jenner, Chrissy Teigen & Millions More Beg Snapchat To Delete Its Detested Redesign

The new Snapchat update has users PISSED off and vowing to no longer use the app if it doesn’t go back to its old interface. Even celebs like Kylie Jenner are chiming in!

Snapchat users with automatic app updates were in for a rude awakening when they opened the app last week! The design was completely redone in the latest update, and it looks VERY different from what users were used to. The new interface is much more cluttered, and makes viewing Snapchat stories extremely difficult. Some people were SO confused that they couldn’t even figure out how to send a Snap to their friends, sending them into a frenzy when Snapchat streaks that reached hundreds of days were broken. The new algorithm is similar to that of Instagram, making it so that the people you interact with the most on the app are “easier” to find. Twitter has been blowing up for days with outrage over the update, with thousands of users chiming in.

One teenager even had a tweet about the update go viral. He shared a fake screenshot of a DM with Snapchat, claiming that if he got 50,000 retweets, the update would be deleted. In just three days, the post got more than 1.3 million retweets, although, unfortunately, it won’t actually mean that there will be a reverse of the update. There was also a petition started on Change.org, begging Snapchat to go back to its old format, which has gotten mor than 500,000 signatures. “Updates as big as this one can take a little getting used to, but we hope the community will enjoy it once they settle in,” a spokesperson for Snapchat said in a statement. Womp womp!

Even celebs have chimed in with frustration about the app’s new update. “Mm just saw the new Snapchat,” Kylie Jenner tweeted. “I don’t know how I feel about it! What do you guys think?” When one fan lamented that they “hated” it, Kylie responded, “I kinda agree [sad face].” Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen added, “How many people have to hate an update for it to be reconsidered.” We’re waiting!

I’m seeing this same comment so often. I liked that you guys felt like we were friends. I’m sad it doesn’t feel like that anymore. How many people have to hate an update for it to be reconsidered? https://t.co/PI7OAf9Qlg — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 9, 2018

I kinda agree 😢 https://t.co/bdIYtmux4M — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 9, 2018

yet to find someone who actually likes the snapchat update — Pouty Girl (@CorinnaKopf) February 11, 2018

i don’t even care for snapchat anymore. the whole app can get deleted — rei 👸🏾 (@_reionna) February 12, 2018

“Did you see my Snapchat story?” No actually I didn’t. I can’t even find my Snapchat story. — ￼ (@highkeylost) February 12, 2018

if i dont watch your snapchat story its cause i cant find it — christian (@kfchristian) February 12, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the new Snapchat update? Would you delete the app because of it?