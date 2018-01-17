Fans Reignite Theory That Kylie Jenner Was Kim’s Surrogate: See Why They’re ‘Convinced’

The conspiracy lives on! Now that Kim Kardashian’s baby is born, fans are more convinced than ever that Kylie Jenner was actually her surrogate! See their ‘proof’ here!

Kardashian fans just won’t let it go! Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, welcomed their third child, a “healthy” baby girl, on Jan. 15. And while the couple were very open about using a surrogate, they remained tight-lipped about their surrogate’s identity, saying they wanted to respect her privacy. Makes perfect sense, right? Well some fans have decided that Kim’s little sister, Kylie Jenner, 20, is said surrogate — and Kylie’s hushed pregnancy is all just one big conspiracy theory! Click here to see adorable pics of the Kardashian-West family.

The biggest evidence fans have for Kylie being Kim’s surrogate is the fact that Kylie was rumored — “rumored” being the key word here — to have gone into labor on Jan. 12, which turned out to be just three days before Kim’s daughter was born. “So apparently Kylie Jenner was in hospital at the weekend and Kim’s baby was born 2 days ago, I think Kylie was Kim’s surrogate!” one social-media user tweeted on Jan. 17. Another fan wrote, “So Kylie Jenner was rumoured to have given birth at the weekend and now suddenly Kim’s surrogate has given birth, that is not a coincidence.” Going a little further, one fan with a good memory recalled that a while back on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim mentioned that IF she were to use a surrogate, she’d want them to be a member of the family.

While these ARE all interesting points, let’s not forget that Kim has straight-up talked about her surrogate. In fact, while appearing on The Real in November, the mom-of-three revealed that her surrogate wasn’t invited to her baby shower. She explained that her two older children, North West, 4, and Saint West, 2, weren’t aware of the surrogacy yet, and she didn’t want to confuse them. Kim also talked about how the surrogate didn’t even know at first that she would be carrying Kimye’s baby.

It makes WAY too much sense that Kylie Jenner was Kim’s surrogate I’m convinced — Cassidy Nicole (@candy_nicole__) January 17, 2018

Weird that @KylieJenner was apparently in hospital this weekend and Kim’s Baby was born yesterday 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ IS KYLIE THE SURROGATE? Yes or No??? pic.twitter.com/VNYr2GguJ8 — ⓐⓢⓗⓛⓔⓨ (@ashleyyjade) January 16, 2018

Sooo obviously I’m a whole detective and Kylie Jenner just gave birth and Kimye just announced their third baby via surrogate soo Kylie = surrogate BOOM case closed y’all welcome — Auntie Ki.🔑 (@paradoxkey) January 16, 2018

Kylie Jenner is having Kim's baby .. she's the surrogate.. I swear.. it's about to be the best ratings KUWTK has ever had! — Tye (@1andOnlyTCH) January 15, 2018

kylie jenner has to have been kim kardashian’s surrogate. a while back kim enquired about surrogacy w/khloe & said she’d prefer a surrogate to be her sister and khloe’s pregnant so obviously had her own plans, kendall’s a model and kourtney’s probably had enough of childbirth tbh — tammy🌖 (@tammyisamess) January 16, 2018

Kylie Jenner HAS to be Kim’s surrogate. Come on now. Kylie was in the hospital during the weekend and Kim’s baby was born shortly right after 🤔🤔 — VannahBanana🍌 (@SavannahRaposo_) January 17, 2018

“She didn’t know at the beginning,” Kim explained. “She didn’t know. You could do it totally anonymously. You could go that route. And I just felt like, whoever is carrying my baby, what if they weren’t a fan of me or my husband? What if they didn’t want to be carrying our baby? I wanted to give them that choice, and be proud and on the same page. I wanted a relationship with her.” Come on now, that’s definitely NOT Kylie.

In the end, the surrogate was totally cool with carrying the next Kardashian-West. “She was really excited,” Kim said. “She was someone who had watched the show – not like a super fan, that it would have been uncomfortable — but she’d seen my struggle and seen how open I was about it, so she was really proud to do it.”

