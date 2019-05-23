Psalm West’s Birth Certificate Reveals All Of Kim & Kanye’s Kids Had Same Doctor At Birth

Dr. Paul Crane has clearly impressed Kim Kardashian and Kanye West! He has been their doctor of choice to welcome all of their children — Psalm, Chicago, Saint and North — into the world, as seen on Psalm’s birth certificate! Psalm was born at 7:02 PM in LA.

Consistency is key! Psalm West‘s birth certificate has been revealed [AS SEEN HERE], and it shows one interesting fact about the West family. Kim Kardashian, 38, and Kanye‘s children were all greeted by the same doctor at birth, Dr. Paul Crane. The famous couple called on the high profile doc for the birth of Psalm’s big sisters, North, 5, and Chicago, 1, and his big brother Saint, 3.

Kim and Kanye, 42, welcomed their fourth child, via surrogate, just 12 days ago on May 9. The couple’s second boy arrived into the world weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces, as seen on his official birth certificate. Psalm was born at approximately 7:02 PM at Cedars-Sinai in L.A. Kim confirmed the birth tweeting, “He’s here and he’s perfect!” on Friday, May 10. The KKW Beauty founder also revealed that Psalm already looks like his big sis, Chicago.

Prior to welcoming Psalm, Kim threw a lavish “zen-like CBD-themed” baby shower, which she said was a remedy to calm down her baby No. 4 nerves. Kim also explained that the baby shower was a very important event for her kids, North, Saint and Chicago. “When you have a surrogate, for me, I realized that having a baby shower for Chi was actually so much more beneficial for my kids, because they saw people come,” Kim recalled to E! News. “They actually saw that it was like, ‘A new baby is coming.’ They got so excited for Chi to come that way, seeing that everyone was coming to celebrate the baby, so i’m actually really doing it for them,” she continued.

Kim gave birth to North and Saint in 2015 and 2013, respectively. Four years later, she and Kanye turned to surrogacy when they decided to have a third child, Chicago, as Kim is unable to carry any more children due to placenta accreta. — A life-threatening condition that complicated her pregnancy with Saint. Placenta accreta occurs when the placenta grows deep into the uterine wall, and does not detach after childbirth. Typically, the placenta will detach from the uterine wall after giving birth. Placenta acceta can cause severe blood loss following delivery.