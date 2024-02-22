 Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Stun in Plunging Black Dresses – Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Stun in Plunging Black Dresses in Sweet Sister Photo: ‘Always Got Ur Back’

The sisters wore nearly identical gowns in the picture that Kim recently shared to social media. 

February 22, 2024 12:41PM EST
Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner
Image Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Kim Kardashian teased that she’s “always” got her younger sister Kendall Jenner’s back in a new photo. In the snapshot, the sisters wore nearly identical plunging black dresses. The 43-year-old Kardashians star shared the image to her Instagram on Wednesday, February 21. 

“Always got ur back [sic],” Kim cheekily captioned the post. In the image, Kim was leaning against a wall while showing off her bare back in a sheer black gown. She also appeared to accessorize that day with a sparkly clutch handbag. 

As for Kendall, 28, the 818 Tequila boss wore a black halter top, form-fitting gown and smiled wide for the camera.  

Like their other sisters — Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner — Kim and Kendall have maintained a close sibling bond for years. Since the two have a 15-year age gap, people used to mistake Kim as Kendall’s mother, the SKKN founder previously revealed. 

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA

“When she was first born, when she was under a year old, I used to have to be her babysitter all the time,” Kim explained in a social media clip in 2021. “I was, like, 16. And my mom [Kris Jenner] and her dad [Caitlyn Jenner] would have to work, and I would have to go and I would have to carry her in the stroller. Everyone thought she was my kid. I was so grown, and I kind of secretly loved it.” 

At the time, Kim joked, “And now, they think we’re twins — just kidding.” 

Both Kardashian-Jenners have been hard at work in recent months. Kim, for her part, has been busy promoting her SKIMS shapewear brand, and she’s focused on raising her children, North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm West. The mom of four shares her kids with ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West. 

Most recently, Kim applauded North, 10, for becoming one of the youngest musicians to reach the Hot 100 chart for North’s collaboration with her dad on their single “TALKING.” 

As for Kendall, the reality TV star has been busy promoting her tequila company. Earlier this month, the model visited college campuses to bartend for local students at the University of Alabama, the University of Georgia and the University of Florida. 

