Kim Kardashian Declares She’s a ‘Cool Carpool Mom’ With Wild Cybertruck Photo

It’s officially the Cybertruck era for celebs! Kim Kardashian, 43, is just one of the many stars who recently purchased the Tesla Cybertruck and took to social media to show it off. The Kardashians star shared a photo of the stainless steel truck via her Instagram Story on February 20 and sent fans into a frenzy. “Cool Carpool Mom,” Kim joked in the photo’s caption.

The electric pickup truck retails for $96K, as reported by Page Six, and is just the latest lavish vehicle in Kim’s impressive collection. Kim appears to have purchased the Cyber Beast model, which boasts black rims and a stainless steel body (see photo below). Not only is the truck fully electric, but it also features a 320-mile range. This isn’t the first time that Kim has shown off the vehicle either, as she previously shared a photo of the truck next to her private jet on February 10.

Soon after the billionaire shared the snapshot of her new wheels, many of Kim’s 364 million followers took to social media to react. “Awesome brand ambassador (like it or not)… Works with her vibe/look …,” one admirer tweeted, while another replied, “Literally every celebrity is driving the CT… it’s having its Range Rover Mum moment.” Other celebs spotted driving the Cybertruck in recent weeks include singer Lady Gaga, musician Pharrell Williams, tennis pro Serena Williams, and more.

Kim is fond of her fancy cars and she previously featured a few them during a 2022 interview with Vogue. “I’ve always been a car girl. I love cars, and I really wanted something different,” she told the fashion mag of her collection. “I wanted my cars to kind of blend in… my house is grey and I wanted them to kind of match the house.” The mother-of-four even revealed that if she had to “pick one” favorite, it would be her Maybach sedan.

Aside from her new transportation, Kim took to her Instagram Story on February 21 to celebrate her daughter, North West‘s recent accomplishment. The 10-year-old has officially become one of the youngest musicians to climb the music charts, per Chart Data. Kanye West‘s mini-me hit the charts by being featured on her father’s song “Talking” earlier this month. The proud momma re-shared the tweet via IG and captioned it “My baby!!!!” along with a black heart emoji.