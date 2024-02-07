North West Sings & Raps in Dad Kanye West’s ‘Talking/Once Again’ Music Video

Kim Kardashian and Kanye “Ye” West’s eldest daughter is a star! North West appeared in her dad’s latest music video, “Talking/Once Again,” which dropped on Wednesday, February 7, and the 10-year-old raps and sings throughout the new song. The video begins with North standing by her dad’s side while also getting her hair done.

“It’s your bestie. Miss, miss Westie,” North raps. “Don’t tryna test me / It’s gonna get messy / It’s gonna get messy / Just, just bless me.”

Ye, 46, collaborated with Y$ and Ty Dolla $ign — whose daughter, Jailynn, also made a cameo in the video — for “Talking/Once Again.” When Ty’s daughter appears, he’s heard rapping, “How much to stop the car from speeding? They might try to slow down / How much to stop my daughter from growing? I just can’t take it now.”

The single dropped just days ahead of the release of Ye’s upcoming album, Vultures.

It’s been clear for a while now that North is her own artist. The young social media star has shared fun clips to her and her mom’s joint TikTok account over the past few years, and she has accompanied her mother, 43, to high-profile events, such as Paris Fashion Week. Not only that, but North has also appeared in a few episodes of Kim’s family’s Hulu series, The Kardashians.

Since Kim and Ye finalized their divorce in late 2022, their family life has become complicated, Kim revealed during a season 4 episode of The Kardashians that aired in November 2023. At one point in the episode, the SKKN founder revealed to her sister Kourtney Kardashian that North had been favoring time with her dad over her mom.

“North will go to her dad’s, and she’s like, ‘Dad’s is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny or a chef or security. He lives in an apartment,’” Kim said. “And she will start crying, ‘Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment.'”

In addition to North, Kim and Ye also share children Chicago, Saint and Psalm West together.

Despite their past drama, the makeup mogul and the rapper seemingly set aside their differences last week, as they were spotted having dinner together with North and a few friends in Malibu. It’s not currently clear why the ex-spouses took their daughter out, but she and her friends were seen wearing T-shirts that read the title of Ye’s new album.