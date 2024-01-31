Kim Kardashian & Ex Kanye West Reunite for Rare Family Dinner Date in Malibu With Daughter North West

Kim Kardashian, 43, and Kanye West, 46, appeared to be on amicable terms while out to dinner together on January 30. Not only were the ex-spouses photographed at Nobu in Malibu together, but the reality TV personality and Ye seemed to have enjoyed a meal as a family with their daughter, North West, 10, as well. The preteen was accompanied by her cousin, Penelope Disick, 11, and their group of friends.

For the dinner outing, Kim was photographed in a chic ensemble that featured a black crop top, a fur maxi skirt, and a matching fur coat. Her outfit was reportedly designed by Prada and the winter coat alone is worth around $13K, as reported by Page Six. The 43-year-old made sure to accessorize her look and added a pair of black leather boots and a bedazzled purse shaped like a high heel. Meanwhile, North and her friends all rocked matching t-shirts with Kanye’s upcoming album, Vultures, on the front.

Kanye was interestingly sans his new wife, Bianca Censori, while out to dinner with his ex. During the outing, the Yeezy designer raised eyebrows with his outfit as he concealed his face with a black ski mask. Ye completed the ensemble with a black leather bomber jacket, denim trousers, and black combat boots. This is also a similar outfit to the one he wore to Charlie Wilson‘s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on January 29.

The outing was a rare one, as the SKIMS co-founder and Kanye are rarely spotted out together since their divorce was finalized in November 2022. In recent weeks, the 46-year-old has been making headlines for sharing revealing photos of Bianca via social media. Just last week, the Grammy winner shared a photo of his new leading lady in a head-to-toe fur outfit that featured an oversized hood. Despite the viral posts, Kanye has since deleted all of his posts on Instagram ahead of the release of his new album.

Meanwhile, Kim has recently shared new videos of her ongoing psoriasis battle. The SKKN BY KIM founder shared the latest update on January 31, notably one day after her dinner with her ex. Kim shared a video of her leg covered with medicated ointment and plastic wrap and reassured her fans that her outbreak seemed to be improving. One day prior, the makeup maven called the flare-up “painful” and revealed the bright-red rash on her leg.