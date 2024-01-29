Kanye West Covers His Entire Face in a Black Mask at Charlie Wilson’s Walk of Fame Ceremony

Kanye West, 46, supported fellow musician Charlie Wilson, 71, on January 29 to honor The Gap Band member at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. The Yeezy designer even caused a frenzy online after photos of his attire for the day landed on social media. Ye opted to wear a black ski mask over his head and face along with a black leather jacket, jeans, and black boots. Kim Kardashian‘s ex even accessorized with black leather gloves to complete the ensemble.

While at the event in Hollywood, Kanye posed alongside Charlie in front of the 71-year-old’s star. For the official ceremony, Charlie rocked a silver metallic suit, black trousers, and black shoes. He completed his attire with oversized black sunglasses and smiled big as he posed next to the 46-year-old rapper. Other A-listers who attended the ceremony to support Charlie included Snoop Dogg, Tyler, the Creator, Babyface, and more.

Charlie took to Instagram a few days prior to the event to announce the news and revealed who would be speaking at the ceremony. “I’m so honored to be receiving my star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” he penned on January 22. “Special guest speakers are @snoopdogg, @babyface and my manager @michaelparan with @flytetymejam emceeing.” While at the prestigious ceremony, Snoop, 52, rocked an all-blue sweatsuit that featured the official logo for Death Row Records.

Ahead of the ceremony, Kanye appeared to have confronted a TMZ reporter after they asked him questions about his wife, Bianca Censori. After the reporter asked the “Heartless” hitmaker if Bianca has “free will” and questioned whether or not he is “controlling” her, the father-of-four grabbed the camera and appeared upset. “Don’t come ask me your dumb a** s*** I’m a person bro!” Kanye said in the clip. Although he appeared to have covered the camera, TMZ still obtained the audio from the incident.

Further in the same video, Ye accused the tabloid of having “set celebrities up.” He also asked the reporter if they were “crazy” after they asked him questions about his second wife. “I’m a legend. You understand that. I’m here to support Charlie Wilson,” Kanye added. “You come ask me some dumb a** s***about my wife. That’s my wife!”

Kanye also seemed to have referenced the 2022 drama with his ex, Kim, and their disagreements about where they should send their children to school. “Did you have questions when I wasn’t able to see my kids?” he alleged. “And that I only get visitation and don’t have rights to where they go to school.” Moments later, Ye demanded that the reporter answer his questions. “Answer my question, I’ve got your phone now,” he quipped. At the end of the video it appeared that he gave the phone back to the reporter as she responded, “thank you Kanye!”