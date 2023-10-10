Kanye West and Bianca Censori: Their Religion ‘Inspired’ Them To Get Legally Married

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Kanye West, 46, and Bianca Censori, 28, decided to get legally married last year because of their religion, according to Us Weekly. “Kanye and Bianca were legally married last year when they had their private ceremony in Beverly Hills, it was real and legal,” a source told the outlet. They also added that they decided to wed “because of religious reasons.”

The insider went on to say that the couple wanted to be “intimate” but they ultimately said “I do” because they are “also in love” and have a bond. “Kanye calls her his muse and loves dressing her up,” the source shared before adding that the “Jesus Walks” crooner is “inspired” by Bianca, who works as an architectural designer of his Yeezy brand.

The new report about Kanye and Bianca’s reasons for marriage come just a week after it was reported that the former forces the latter to “never speak” and “has a set of rules” that she has to follow. The devoted wife allegedly has to wear the clothes that Kanye tells her to and she’s “required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out.” Lastly, the source claimed that Bianca “no mind of her own anymore” and “obeys” Kanye, who “thinks that they are royal.”

Kanye and Bianca first sparked romance rumors in January, two months after he divorced his former wife Kim Kardashian. They reportedly wed that same month and he was seen wearing a wedding ring in public shortly after. A source told HollywoodLife at the time that the musician didn’t tell Kim, with whom he shares kids North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, he was getting married beforehand.

“She does not care either way and is not giving it any thought,” our source revealed. “Kim does not care what he with his romantic life, as long as he keeps up his duties as a father to their kids.”

“Kim has known Bianca for several years, as Bianca started working with Kanye while he was still married to Kim,” the insider added. “The kids may have met her while she was working with Kanye, as she was at several work-related events that Kim was also at.”