Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Is Completely Covered in Head-to-Toe Fur: New Photo

Kanye West, 46, shared another photo of his wife, Bianca Censori, 29, wearing an eye-catching look. The rapper took to Instagram to post the blurry snapshot, which showed the beauty wearing a long animal print fur coat with a large hood over her head. She paired the look with black heels and appeared to be walking in a living room area of a home or hotel.

“DRY,” Kanye captioned the photo with no other explanation. Some of his followers complimented her look while others questioned whether or not Kanye was the one posting the random photo.

Kanye’s latest photo of Bianca comes three days after he made headlines for sharing a photo of her wearing a barely-there swimsuit that showed off a lot of skin as she made Cream of Wheat in the kitchen. She also wore a full black latex mask over her entire head and black boots.

Before that, Kanye wished Bianca a “Happy Birthday” with a photo of her in a tracksuit, in a post. “Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing step mom to our children I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me,” he wrote in the caption.

Since they secretly married in December 2022, Kanye, who divorced Kim Kardashian in 2022, hasn’t been scared to show off sexy photos of Bianca whenever he can and they often received mixed responses. The lovebirds are also known to go out and about in epic outfits over the past couple of years. One recent photo, which can be seen above, that got a lot of attention showed the “Jesus Walks” creator standing in a full length mirror as he took a photo of Bianca posing in a black leather corset with a barely there matching bikini top under a long black leather coat. She also wore matching boots as her hair was slicked back.