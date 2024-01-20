Kanye West Posts Racy Photo of Wife Bianca Censori Wearing a Swimsuit & Face Mask in the Kitchen

Kanye West, 46, shared an intimate moment with his wife, Bianca Censori, on social media. The rapper took to Instagram to post a photo of the beauty wearing a black latex over-the-head mask, tiny beige swimsuit that only consisted of strings in the back, and black boots as she mixed something in a bowl in a kitchen. He revealed she was preparing “Cream of Wheat” in the caption, and a box of the warm instant porridge could be seen sitting on the countertop in front of her.

Once Kanye shared the photo, his followers were quick to share comments. Some asked him for an album while others had mixed feelings about the content. “Weird,” one follower wrote, while another just posted laughing emojis.

Kanye’s latest photo of Bianca comes two weeks after he wished her a “Happy Birthday” in a now deleted post. He shared a close-up photo of her wearing a tracksuit and added a loving caption to it.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing step mom to our children I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me,” he wrote.

Kanye and Bianca were secretly married in December 2022, shortly after his divorce with Kim Kardashian was finalized. Since they went public with their marriage, the proud husband hasn’t been shy about sharing sexy photos and videos of his new spouse. Earlier this month, he posted a now deleted photo of her wearing a crop top and tiny bikini bottoms with fishnet stockings.

He also posted a photo of them both standing in a body-length mirror as he took a photo of her with his phone. She posed in another revealing outfit that included a black leather micro-bikini top and corset under a long matching coat and heeled boots. She had her dark hair down and slicked back and Kanye also wore a black leather look that included a long coat and boots.