Kanye West Shares Loving Birthday Message to His ‘Muse’ Bianca Censori: ‘The Most Beautiful’

Kanye West, 46, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a loving message to his wife Bianca Censori for her 29th birthday. The rapper also posted a close-up photo of the beauty wearing a tracksuit top while her hair was pulled back.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing step mom to our children I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me,” Kanye’s message read.

Once Kanye’s post went public, many of his followers shared comments. “You are amazing! I love her!!! The way she loves you and the kids is beautiful. You deserve it all Ye!” one fan wrote, while others compared Bianca’s looks to Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian‘s. Fellow rapper Ty Dollar $ign also wished a “happy birthday” to Kanye’s spouse in a comment.

Bianca’s birthday comes after she and Kanye secretly got hitched in December 2022. It was only a month after he settled his divorce with Kim, who is the mother to his four children, including North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. Since the marriage took place, Bianca has been seen with Kanye numerous times. She’s also been seen with his children a handful of times, including a recent trip to Disneyland.

Just a few days ago, Kanye made headlines for sharing a different photo of Bianca. In the sexy snapshot, she wore a fur bandeau top that revealed major underboob, black micro panties, and fishnet stockings. She was posing in front of a wall and there were fur coats and accessories laying on each side of the floor near her. “No pants this year,” Kanye joked in the caption.

The “Jesus Walks” creator also shared a photo of him taking a photo of Bianca in a body length mirror. She was posing for him while wearing a black leather corset and barely-there straps under a long black leather coat. She topped off the look with matching heeled boots.