Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Holds Hands With North West at Disneyland While Rocking Skintight Bodysuit

Kanye West, 46, visited Disneyland in California with his daughter, North West, 10, and his wife, Bianca Censori, on December 14. During the family outing, Kim Kardashian and Ye’s eldest daughter adorably held hands with his new leading lady as they made their way through the “Happiest Place On Earth” that afternoon. While out with his preteen, the rapper rocked an all-black outfit and covered his face with a t-shirt wrapped around his head.

Kanye, Bianca, and North West at Disneyland today 🎡pic.twitter.com/mFSGx3uSgE — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) December 14, 2023

Meanwhile, North opted for a similar monochromatic look and wore a black graphic t-shirt with the late rapper Tupac Shakur on it. She added a pair of black trousers and what appeared to be Yeezy slides to her ensemble. Bianca, whom Ye married in 2022, caused a stir online with her revealing outfit at the theme park. The brunette beauty turned heads in an all-white bodysuit that featured a figure-hugging design.

The daring ensemble also boasted a sleeveless design and a plunging neckline. Bianca opted to wear her tresses slick back and parted them slightly off-center. She completed the look with bright-yellow high heel boots and was sans jewelry. Soon after photos of her look landed on social media, many Ye fans took to the comments to react. “I Like Her Outfit,” one admirer tweeted, while another quipped, “What’s she wearing?” Meanwhile, a separate fan wrote, “Bianca has a very interesting perception of fashion.”

Ye Kanye West , North West and Bianca today in Disneyland Park , Ca pic.twitter.com/FrMEpJX6wu — YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) December 14, 2023

North’s recent outing with her dad and Bianca comes just a few days after she performed alongside Kanye on December 12. His mini-me revealed her rapper name during the Vultures listening party and was cheered on by many of the Yeezy designer’s fans (watch the video here). “I love it here / We’re gonna take over another year / It’s your bestie Miss, Miss Westie,” North rapped on the track. “Don’t try to test me / It’s gonna get messy / Just, just bless me, bless me / It’s your bestie Miss, Miss Westie.”

Meanwhile, North’s momma took to Instagram on December 14 to share a sexy new mirror selfie in nothing but a bikini. Kim joked in the caption that she would “date” herself by writing “IDD8ME.” Many of her 364 million followers flooded the comments with reactions and compliments for the SKIMS co-founder. “She’s reminding ya that she still got it bc [sic] ya stay hating,” one fan penned as they defended Kim from the haters, while another chimed in with, “STUNNING.”