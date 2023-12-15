Kim Kardashian Slays in Sexy Bikini Mirror Selfie & Says She’d ‘Date’ Herself

Image Credit: David X Prutting/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian isn’t afraid to embrace self-love, and her new bikini selfie says it all! The realty TV star, 43, shared a stunning Instagram post on December 14, featuring her modeling a black two-piece Skims bikini. For her caption, Kim cheekily wrote, “IDD8ME,” meaning “I’d date me.”

The photo was a mirror selfie, where Kim appeared to be a dressing room. The mirror was framed with lights, and beauty product bags were visible as the Kardashians star posed for the snapshot. Countless fans and friends alike commented on Kim’s sultry post, agreeing that they would “date” her as well.

“So would I and I’m gay,” one person joked. “I know a lot of people would [die] 2D8U,” another chimed in, while Kim’s stylist Chris Appleton commented, “God u r hot.” The Skims mogul has also been promoting her shapewear brand’s latest designs, such as its “stretch satin” ensemble.

Kim has been juggling multiple endeavors, from fashion to reality TV. Now, she will be returning to the small screen in an upcoming Hulu series, thanks to the success of her performance in American Horror Story: Delicate. However, she doesn’t stretch herself too thin. Kim prioritizes each of her business ventures as much as possible, and Skims is her prime focus at the moment. During her interview with TIME this past June, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum described what her daily schedule looks like.

“I’ll get up, I’ll work out, I’ll take my kids to school and then, I’ll come straight here to my office and have Skims meetings about what our next campaigns will look like and what our next commercial will look like, and photographers and directors that I want to work with, and who I think will be good for what campaign,” Kim explained. “Then, I’ll have a full fit meeting that will take maybe an hour to two hours. And I’ll have a fit model to see it on a different body type. I always like to see it on myself. I know how I like things to feel. There’s never been a product that I haven’t seen and approved.”

As for why she has become a multi-hyphenate, Kim noted that she’s “just a curious person” and wants to “learn” different things.

“There are times when I get a bit overwhelmed, which is really rare. And I will take a minute and just say ‘Can we clear my schedule for a day? I just need to be with my babies, and I just need to take it all in,’” she explained. “I am getting to a place where I feel like there’s nothing more precious than time. I think sometimes people don’t realize how important time is and live their life as if it’s endless. I think I’ve realized that for a really long time because of my dad [Robert Kardashian Sr.] passing when I was 22. I do have limits, and it’s not that I feel like I need to prove anything. It’s that I just genuinely like trying new things and seeing what I like and don’t like, and sometimes, I like to do things that are just uncomfortable. I think sometimes you need a little kick in that way to see what you’re really made of.”

Since Kim is no stranger to modeling fashion campaigns, the SKKN boss admitted that she is “mindful” of occasionally feeling self-conscious and acknowledged that aging has become a huge topic.

“Some days I feel confident, some days I don’t,” she noted. “Having a sustainable brand was always the goal. I love being a part of the campaigns, but I am very realistic that it’s not sustainable forever to be in every single one of them. I mean, I hope we all give ourselves as much grace as possible. We’ll do anything we can to look as young as we can. We’re not going to go out not trying, but I am realistic that there will be a time when I might do certain campaigns that are pajamas and robes and more covered up.”