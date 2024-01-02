Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Stuns in Barely-There Crop Top & Micro-Bikini Bottoms: Photos

Kanye West, 46, kicked off 2024 with a series of new sexy photos of his wife, Bianca Censori, shared via Instagram on January 2. In the first photo that the rapper, who was previously married to Kim Kardashian, shared, his new flame rocked a fur bandeau top that revealed major underboob. Bianca completed the head-turning ensemble with a black micro panty and fishnet stockings.

In the snapshot, the brunette beauty finalized her look with black high-heel pumps and what appeared to be a black headscarf. “No pants this year,” Kanye captioned the first photo. Additionally, there were piles of fur coats and accessories scattered on the floor around Bianca. The Yeezy designer immediately followed that post up with another photo of his wife in a revealing outfit.

For the second snapshot, Ye didn’t caption the post and allowed the image to speak for itself. Here, Bianca sizzled in a black micro bikini top, a black leather corset, and a black trench coat. She completed the number with nearly knee-high boots and styled her tresses slick back. The 46-year-old included himself in the mirror selfie and rocked a monochromatic black ensemble with a leather jacket and boots.

Later, Kanye featured a third photo of Bianca in the same outfit mentioned above in a separate post. The Australian architect posed inside of a lavish marble shower and appeared to be looking down at the floor in the photo. “Dropped sumn [sic]?” Ye jokingly captioned the post, seemingly referring to Bianca’s gaze. In this post, the rapper’s new muse rocked her barely-there bikini top and nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

Soon after the proud father-of-four shared the revealing photos of Bianca, many of his 18.4 million followers took to the comments to react. “What the h*** kanye,” one fan quipped, while another added, “Dawg I definitely thought this was yk [sic] who.” Many others also took to the comments to note that they initially thought the woman was Kim. “So Kim sooo [sic] thts [sic] not Kim?” a third fan penned, while a fourth joked, “Why does Bianca look more like Kim K than Kim K herself????”

Kanye and Bianca were first linked to each other in January 2023, but were actually married in 2022, per US Weekly. Before Bianca, Ye was famously married to The Kardashians star from 2014 until their divorce was finalized in November 2022. Most recently, the Grammy winner was spotted at Disneyland in California alongside his new wife and his daughter, North West, 10, on December 14. Kanye is also the father to Kim’s three other children including Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.