Kim Kardashian’s $2M+ Car Collection At Home Revealed: Maybachs, Range Rovers & More

When it comes to cars, Kim Kardashian, 42, does not mess around! While the SKIMS founder is currently spending time in Tokyo with her kids, back home her eight fancy cars were spotted lined along her driveway on Apr. 5 (see PHOTOS HERE). Kim not only has one grey Range Rover Autobiography ($400K), but two! In sum, her car collection is reportedly worth just over $2 million, per TMZ. The brunette beauty even made sure that all of the cars, no matter the make and model are a matching grey hue, in order to match her home color scheme, of course.

The other cars spotted on her property included a 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost, reportedly worth $400K, two 2023 Cadillac Escalades ($200K), a 2022 Maybach GLS 600 ($250K), a 2022 Maybach S580 ($250K), and a 2022 Lamborghini Urus Mansory ($400K). Not only were all of her glamorous whips put on full display on Wednesday, but her California Hidden Hills mansion also appeared to be having some landscaping done.

Kim has been very open about her love of cars, as she has even posed with them on her Instagram. One of the most iconic photos she took was in Aug. 2022, when she rocked a metallic silver swimsuit and leaned against the Lamborghini Urus for the snapshot. In another slide of the same post, The Kardashians star sat inside her Maybach and checked herself out in the mirror while she had her photo taken in the swimsuit. So chic!

Prior to the photos taken on Wednesday, the billionaire entrepreneur showed off a few of her favorite cars during a 2022 interview with Vogue. The three cars she chose to put on display that day included her Lamborghini Urus Mansory, the Rolls-Royce Ghost, and her “baby” Maybach sedan. One of the most unique touches she has on the Rolls-Royce is mini sculpture on the front entirely made of crystal. “I’ve always been a car girl. I love cars, and I really wanted something different,” she gushed at the time. “I wanted my cars to kind of blend in… my house is grey and I wanted them to kind of match the house.” She also revealed that if she had to “pick one” it would be the Maybach sedan.

Aside from the news of Kim’s fancy car collection, the proud mom-of-four has recently been spotted all around Tokyo, Japan, where she is currently vacationing with her kids. On Apr. 3, the fashionista posed with her two daughters, North, 9, and Chicago, 5, in all-pink “Sanrio Style” outfits (see here). Later, she shared photos of her trip to a Hedgehog café, which she visited with the daughters and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter, Penelope, 10. The pop culture personality also made sure that her sons, Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3, were on the trip as well. Kim shares all of her children with her ex-husband, Kanye West, 45, the duo finalized their divorce in Nov. 2022.