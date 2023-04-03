Kim Kardashian Apologizes To Sisters For Mocking Their Japan Style As She Rocks Similar Look

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on April 2 to share photos of herself with daughters North West, 9, and Chicago West, 5, on a trip to Tokyo, Japan. In the pics, Kim is wearing a grey crop top and matching sweats, along with a furry pink jacket. The jacket is reminiscent of a look that Khloe Kardashian wore during a trip to Japan in 2018, which Kim made fun of at the time. Kim acknowledged her past comments in the post with the photos of her 2023 outfit.

Along with the new images, Kim also posted a meme that showed a side-by-side photo of her and Khloe in the similar jacket. “Well well well Kim Kardashian apologize now,” the caption on the meme read. Kim also shared a 2018 clip from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which featured her going off on Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian for their fashion choices on that Japan trip. “I’m waiting…” Khloe commented on the post, while Kourtney wrote, “A long way from the cycling outfits,” in reference to one of the disses Kim made toward her sisters in the past.

Of course, Kim was able to poke fun at the situation now, and she even issued an apology to her sisters in the comments section. “I’m sorry Khloe and to Kourt too,” she wrote, along with a few emojis, including a clown face. The post was flooded with fan comments cracking up at the full circle moment, as well as Kim’s decision to acknowledge it.

Kim is in Japan with her daughters after recently taking her son, Saint West, 7, on a solo trip to Europe. Kim and some of her mom friends took their sons to soccer games across the pond, with games in both England and France. “Soccer moms unite!!” Kim wrote on Instagram in March. “This was the trip of a lifetime! Taking Saint and his besties to London to see Aresenal play!!!” In a second post, she added, “The soccer tour continued to Paris to see PSG play. The boys got to meet their fave players and we’re in heaven! Soccer moms for the win!”