Kim Kardashian Cheers on Son Saint West as He Makes ‘All-Star’ Basketball Team: ‘He Did So Good’

The proud mom praised her 8-year-old while sharing a video of him and his teammates winning the game. 

February 26, 2024 11:54AM EST
Kim Kardashian is a proud basketball mom! The 43-year-old reality TV star cheered on her son Saint West for joining the “all-star” team in a new video that she shared to her Instagram Stories over the weekend. “Saint made the all-star team! They won and he played so good,” Kim wrote across the clip. 

Throughout the video, Kim recorded her 8-year-old child effortlessly taking initiative in the game. Saint appeared to be wearing a navy blue jersey that read “West” on the back along with his team number 2. The young athlete also wore bright green sneakers. At one point in the video, Saint sailed across the court while dribbling and skillfully keeping the ball away from the rivals. In the end, Saint appeared to score a basket, helping his team win. 

Saint doesn’t just love basketball. He’s also an avid soccer fan, and his mom got him the opportunity to walk onto the field with Lionel Messi as his mascot at the Inter Miami vs. LA Galaxy game. 

“Saint walking Messi out on the field  tonight at the La Galaxy vs Inter Miami game!!! He is living the absolute dream!” Kim gushed in her X caption (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday, February 26. 

Kim shares Saint — in addition to children North, Chicago and Psalm West — with her ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West. The former spouses were married from 2014 until she filed for divorce in early 2021. They didn’t finalize their divorce until November 2022. 

The West kids are known for their sassy and funny shenanigans, which Kim has shared with fans over the years. In May 2023, the SKIMS founder shared a hilarious clip of Saint joking that his mom meant “nothing” to him on Mother’s Day. However, he emphasized that he is “grateful” to have her. 

“Mom, I’m very grateful for you,” Saint said. “I know I’m mean to you a lot and say you’re nothing to me, but you mean the world to me. I love you more than anything. You’re my favorite in the family. I even love you more than my cute little brother Psalm. I love you.” 

Although Saint has made few backhanded comments around his mother, none of the West kiddos can beat their older sister North. The 10-year-old is known for her funny antics, from pranking her mom to clapping back at the Kardashians star with witty jokes. 

North recently made headlines for collaborating with her dad, 46, on their new song, “Talking / Once Again.” She also appeared in the music video, and Kim didn’t hesitate to applaud her daughter for chasing her music dreams. 

