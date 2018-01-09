Ivanka Trump Gushes Over Oprah’s Globes Speech & People Could Not Be More Confused

Twitter is in a state of confusion after Ivanka Trump tweeted her support for Oprah’s Golden Globes speech about the #MeToo movement. After all, Ivanka’s father has multiple sexual harassment allegations against him…

Ivanka Trump sent Twitter into a frenzy with one single tweet on Jan. 8. “Just saw @Oprah’s empowering & inspiring speech at last night’s #GoldenGlobes,” she wrote. “Let’s all come together, women & men, & say $TIMESUP.” She, of course, is referring to the #TimesUp movement against sexual harassment that was front and center at the Globes the night before, including in Oprah’s acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Thousands of people took to Twitter to praise Oprah, but Ivanka was majorly criticized for doing so…considering her own father, Donald Trump, has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple different women.

People immediately began responding to Ivanka, both expressing confusion at her statement and slamming her for showing support for #TimesUp without addressing the allegations against her dad. Even Chrissy Teigen joined in with a response. “Ew go away,” she wrote. At the Globes, Oprah received a standing ovation for her inspirational speech, in which she made an important statement to empower women. “For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men,” she said. “But their time is up. Their time is up.”

She concluded her speech by addressing the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment. “I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon!” she promised. “And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say “Me Too” again.” Amen!

You don't get to be a part of this. — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) January 9, 2018

Uh… Ivanka… you do know Oprah was criticizing your dad, right? — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) January 9, 2018

This is the most hypocritical, clueless statement in her regrettable time in the WH. Your father has a trail of victims and supported Roy Moore, Ivanka. YOU are indeed part of the problem Ivanka. #complicit — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 9, 2018

