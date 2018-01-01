Ivanka Trump Wears Super Sexy NYE Dress With Cut Outs & Thigh High Slit: Love Or Loathe?

Ivanka Trump wore a daring gown to her family’s New Year’s Eve bash, but it had fans wondering if it was the right choice for the First Daughter.

The Trumps are the most divisive family in America. However you feel about them, there will always be someone to disagree with you on each and every thing they do. This time it’s Ivanka Trump, 36, who’s got people taking sides, or more specifically, the dress she wore to her family’s annual New Year’s Eve party in Mar-a-Lago on Dec. 31. The black and blue sequin gown by David Koma features sexy cut-outs on the ribcage as well as a daring thigh-high slit.

The sold-out look originally retailed for $5,000, and it’s no secret that the expensive garment looks great on the First Daughter — but some Twitter commenters weren’t fans of her choice. Some responses were concerned about her choice in attire simply because it’s winter, and well, winter is cold. Others were calling it “trashy.” But there were also the people who actually loved the choice, even going so far as to Tweet at Donald Trump‘s daughter to ask who designed it. See the array of responses below!

Ivanka wasn’t the only one who dished out thousands of dollars for her New Year’s Eve ensemble. Melania Trump, 47, wore a sequined Erdem gown which costs about $4,000 — but people weren’t as divided on the appearance of the dress. Twitter almost unanimously decided that they detested her style, with comments ranging from personal explanations on why they dislike the dress itself, to rude remarks about her and the dress. Of course, anything any woman wears is completely up to her, and no matter how much we may dislike the person wearing the outfit, ultimately the only opinion that matters is their own. If Melania and Ivanka were feelin’ themselves in these expensive threads, then good for them.

Ivanka looks nice, but hope she won’t catch a cold on her dress showing her back — lilulizee (@lilubit) January 1, 2018

WTF is Ivanka wearing? Pretty sure I saw that same trashy dress on a Forever 21 mannequin last week. — Ashley See (@ashleysee9) January 1, 2018

@IvankaTrump who designed your dress? I love it! — Liz Nemrava (@nemrover) January 1, 2018

Super sexy @IvankaTrump. Luv the dress. 😍 — JSM BodyWork (@JSMBodywork) January 1, 2018

Mmm, no. It’d work if she were going to the VMAs or something, but in a black tie setting, she just looks extra. — Ashley See (@ashleysee9) January 1, 2018

