Kim Kardashian Blasted For Releasing NSFW Back-To-School Supplies: ‘You Should Be Ashamed’

Get ready to go back to school with Kim Kardashian’s butt! After Kim unveiled a line of school supplies that featured her booty, butt and more NFSW images, fans dragged her for releasing such inappropriate items!

Who wouldn’t want to go to school with Kim Kardashian’s Internet-breaking booty? The 36-year-old mother of two released a line of Kimoji school supplies, featuring a Cryface backpack, a Retro Kim lunch-box and a phone charger in the shape of Kim’s butt. Plus, you can buy “Post Tit Notes,” featuring Kim’s boobs in a white t-shirt, a butt shaped mouse pad and a USB drive in the shape of Kim’s badonkadonk. While it’s shocking that the USB drive is only 8 gigabytes (seriously, you’d think something in the shape of Kim’s booty would have a much larger storage space) some people were offended by the idea of their kids going back to school with supplies covered in Kim’s naughty parts.

“What the f*ck have I just seen,” one Twitter user said in response to the rollout of the Kimoji school supplies. “If anyone buys [this for their daughter] you should be ashamed.” Others called this line of products “the stupidest sh*t” they ever saw, which is a bit much. “Shouldn’t students be worried about classes? They shouldn’t be worried about how desperately [Kim is] in need for attention,” one particularly peeved person Tweeted.

On one hand, it’s not appropriate to send a pre-teen to school with a pen that features a nude (albeit censored) Kim Kardashian, or with pins that read “Send Nudes,” “Turbo Thot,” and “Still Drunk From Yesterday.” On the other hand, this is Kim Kardashian, and being naked is somewhat on brand for her. This is a woman who’s selling “rolling papers” with her face on it. If parents don’t want their young children to have a laptop case featuring donuts, eggplants and Kim’s face, they simply shouldn’t buy it. However, if a college kid really wants frosted peach USB drive, the Kimoji store is open for business.

what the fuck have I just seen if anyone buys there daughter this you should be ashamed — James (@Jamessealey14) September 1, 2017

This is the stupidest shit I've ever seen — taylor reents (@treents13) September 1, 2017

Shouldn't students be worried about classes? They shouldn't be worried about how desperate you are in need for attention — Campbell (@CammieWammy) September 1, 2017

Seriously? A Butt Drive? Wow. Someone is clueless. — Campbell (@CammieWammy) September 1, 2017

I just dont understand why anyone would buy these — Ashley (@ashleyrabie) September 1, 2017

As if Kim needed any more people dragging her on Twitter. After Taylor Swift, 27, released the video for her song, “Look What You Made Me Do,” fans began responding to Kim’s tweets with GIFs taken from the clip. Fans flooded Kim’s replies with GIFs of Taylor going “You are so fake” to Tay sipping tea with snakes. Now, Kim has to deal with some haters dragging her school supplies.

