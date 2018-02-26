Safaree Samuels’ Alleged Nude Photos Leak Online & People Are Impressed — See Tweets

The latest celebrity victim of an alleged nude photo leak is Safaree Samuels — and people who viewed the NSFW pics are not disappointed!

Based on the response via Twitter, people are very impressed by what Safaree Samuels has going on below the belt! The rapper’s alleged nude photos leaked online on Feb. 25, and immediately caused a frenzy on Twitter. Those who viewed the pictures shared their hilarious reactions to what they saw, and the general consensus seems to be that the viewing was quite satisfactory. Many Twitter users posted GIFs to express their surprise over what Safaree has going on down low, and it didn’t take long for him to become a trending topic on the social media site. Safaree has yet to comment on the situation himself.

We know Safaree best as the ex-boyfriend of Nicki Minaj. The two had a pretty volatile breakup in 2014, but HollywoodLife heard just last month that Safaree would still get back together with the rapper to this day. “He still loves her and has never given up hope that they’ll get back together,” an insider told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Safaree wants her back badly and thinks she’s sexy as ever.” Unfortunately, if Nicki, who’s recently single after a breakup from Nas, has her way…a reconciliation will never happen. Our sources also say that Nicki never even “thinks” about her ex, and wouldn’t get back with him if he was the “last man on Earth.” YIKES! Maybe Safaree will have some new prospects in his life now that these alleged photos are out there, though…

While he has had some success as a rapper, Safaree took the reality television world by storm in 2017 as a supporting cast member on Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood and Love & Hip-Hop: New York. He also has his own VH1 reality show, Wild Safaree, premiering in 2018.

The kardashians coming together so see which sister gets safaree pic.twitter.com/2wYkbNcYcc — ❤️❤️❤️ (@spamsuh) February 26, 2018

Suddenly I’m a Safaree stan pic.twitter.com/dmfoH4f6RY — Johnny Boy 🧚🏽‍♂️✨ (@JohnTheFame) February 26, 2018

Looking at your man’s after seeing Safaree’s pic.twitter.com/5uOAuZxwn7 — This Woman (@KingThandie) February 26, 2018

Me after seeing why Safaree is trending pic.twitter.com/pQmzId84hZ — Patrick (@edge_control) February 26, 2018

I’m sorry for roasting you Safaree I didn’t know, WE didn’t know pic.twitter.com/5zumka1scZ — Arnell Armon (@arnellarmon) February 26, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the reaction to Safaree’s nude photos?